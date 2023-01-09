“Graham Potter is a disgrace”, “Sorry, Thomas Tuchel” - Twitter explodes as Manchester City destroy Chelsea 4-0

Chelsea's feasible hopes of winning silverware this season went down the pipe as they suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Manchester City in the third round of the FA Cup.
The teams faced each other in consecutive games as they squared off in the Premier League this past week. While Graham Potter's side were arguably the better team in their 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge on January 6, they were absolutely brushed aside at the Etihad Stadium tonight (January 8) by Pep Guardiola's side.
Riyad Mahrez, scorer of the only goal in the previous game, opened the scoring for the Cityzens yet again with his 23rd minute goal. A majestic free kick from the Algerian maestro broke the deadlock.
2022 FIFA World Cup winner Julian Alvarez added to the lead from the penalty spot in the 30th minute of the game. Phil Foden added to Graham Potter's side's misery with his goal in the 38th minute of the game before Mahrez added another in the 85th minute, this time from the penalty spot.
The Blues were once again hapless in front of goal and failed to come up with any substantial attack. They are now almost guaranteed to go trophyless this season. Fans moaned about the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel as the club's manager earlier in the season and took swipes at Graham Potter
Chelsea's campaign goes from bad to worse with the loss against Manchester City
Graham Potter has now been in charge of Chelsea for 18 games. The Blues have won eight, drawn four, and lost six of those games. The record is far from ideal for the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager.
The Blues are currently in the tenth spot in the Premier League table. While they are in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, given the west London team's form and the prowess of other teams, it's highly unlikely that the Blues will end up as winners.
The FA Cup was the only logical competition that Chelsea could have won. The FA Cup defeat is certainly a crushing blow for the Blues. It is also an eye-opener for fans and Graham Potter. The coach has a massive job on his hand to turnaround the team's fortunes as the season enters the decisive stage.
Potter's side will return to action against Fulham on January 12 in a Premier League away clash against Fulham.