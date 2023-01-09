“Graham Potter is a disgrace”, “Sorry, Thomas Tuchel” - Twitter explodes as Manchester City destroy Chelsea 4-0

Chelsea's feasible hopes of winning silverware this season went down the pipe as they suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Manchester City in the third round of the FA Cup.

The teams faced each other in consecutive games as they squared off in the Premier League this past week. While Graham Potter's side were arguably the better team in their 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge on January 6, they were absolutely brushed aside at the Etihad Stadium tonight (January 8) by Pep Guardiola's side.

Riyad Mahrez, scorer of the only goal in the previous game, opened the scoring for the Cityzens yet again with his 23rd minute goal. A majestic free kick from the Algerian maestro broke the deadlock.

2022 FIFA World Cup winner Julian Alvarez added to the lead from the penalty spot in the 30th minute of the game. Phil Foden added to Graham Potter's side's misery with his goal in the 38th minute of the game before Mahrez added another in the 85th minute, this time from the penalty spot.

The Blues were once again hapless in front of goal and failed to come up with any substantial attack. They are now almost guaranteed to go trophyless this season. Fans moaned about the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel as the club's manager earlier in the season and took swipes at Graham Potter

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter after Manchester City demolished Chelsea in the FA Cup:

Mike @MikeLUHG2 Fuck knows how their sensible fans must feel.



Hope this helps Graham Potter is a disgrace. Don't even support Chelsea and it's triggering me a bit seeing him in charge of them. From Mourinho, Conte and Tuchel to this mug.Fuck knows how their sensible fans must feel.Hope this helps Graham Potter is a disgrace. Don't even support Chelsea and it's triggering me a bit seeing him in charge of them. From Mourinho, Conte and Tuchel to this mug. 💀 Fuck knows how their sensible fans must feel. Hope this helps

ESPN FC @ESPNFC RIYAD MAHREZ WHAT A FREE KICK RIYAD MAHREZ WHAT A FREE KICK 🔥 https://t.co/pGLSmKdMiM

Danny @DannyAaronsFUT Mahrez is the best African winger in the premier league Mahrez is the best African winger in the premier league

Trey @UTDTrey Damn Mahrez that’s filthy Damn Mahrez that’s filthy 😭

Squawka @Squawka



◉ Premier League

◉ Champions League

◉ League Cup

◉ FA Cup



And he also scored in the Community Shield. Julián Álvarez has now scored in every competition he has played in for Manchester City:◉ Premier League◉ Champions League◉ League Cup◉ FA CupAnd he also scored in the Community Shield. Julián Álvarez has now scored in every competition he has played in for Manchester City:◉ Premier League◉ Champions League ◉ League Cup◉ FA Cup And he also scored in the Community Shield. 👏 https://t.co/JdTKSXdmVk

julian @scalonetaswift al fin julian alvarez de titular!!!

al fin julian alvarez de titular!!!https://t.co/hqbPeta2gs

Julien Laurens @LaurensJulien From where I’m seating it looked like Riyad Mahrez asked Julian Alvarez if he wanted to take the penalty while the referee was checking the VAR screen and gave him the ball when Alvarez said yes. Class. From where I’m seating it looked like Riyad Mahrez asked Julian Alvarez if he wanted to take the penalty while the referee was checking the VAR screen and gave him the ball when Alvarez said yes. Class.

W0 @Irish_Gooner Julian Alvarez was signed for just €21 million!!! What a player he is, and what a superstar he will become.



Absolute workhorse and can play across the front three, would trust him to do a job wherever you put him. Julian Alvarez was signed for just €21 million!!! What a player he is, and what a superstar he will become.Absolute workhorse and can play across the front three, would trust him to do a job wherever you put him.

Lalo @LaloHernandez9s Julian Alvarez Julian Alvarez 💎

DAT ⭐⭐⭐ @DeportesAlTacok Julián Álvarez convirtió goles en TODAS las competencias que disputó con el Manchester City:



Premier League

Champions League

FA Cup

Community Shield

Copa de la Liga



Y llegó hace solo 6 meses. 🤘🏼 Julián Álvarez convirtió goles en TODAS las competencias que disputó con el Manchester City:Premier LeagueChampions LeagueFA CupCommunity ShieldCopa de la LigaY llegó hace solo 6 meses. 🤘🏼 🇦🇷 Julián Álvarez convirtió goles en TODAS las competencias que disputó con el Manchester City:✅ Premier League✅ Champions League✅ FA Cup✅ Community Shield✅ Copa de la LigaY llegó hace solo 6 meses. 🤘🏼 https://t.co/80hXbBUpwC

Elle Brooke @ElleBrookeUK



‘Warra UCL’



Warra 10th place finish and crashing out of all the cups 300mil to get dicked by our B team LOL‘Warra UCL’Warra 10th place finish and crashing out of all the cups 300mil to get dicked by our B team LOL‘Warra UCL’Warra 10th place finish and crashing out of all the cups 💩

diego @cypresskiddd Phil Foden my favorite Man City player Phil Foden my favorite Man City player

manic pixie dream girl @beIlinghm man i love phil foden man i love phil foden

SPORTbible @sportbible Graham Potter 🗣️: "F*ck me" Graham Potter 🗣️: "F*ck me" 😂

Zan 🔴⚪⚫ @MufcZan



Graham Potter watching the replay of that ridiculous Havertz handball #MCICHE "Fuck me!"Graham Potter watching the replay of that ridiculous Havertz handball "Fuck me!" 😂😂😂Graham Potter watching the replay of that ridiculous Havertz handball 😂 #MCICHE https://t.co/v61AeOe1Da

Kojo Darko🇬🇭 @kojodarkoo Nobody: Thomas Tuchel after Todd Boehly sacked him from Chelsea and appointed Graham Potter Nobody: Thomas Tuchel after Todd Boehly sacked him from Chelsea and appointed Graham Potter https://t.co/Z90KseLsXm

A👑🦍 @osotroopa 🤣 Graham Potter is defo playing all these academy players to get the fans onside Graham Potter is defo playing all these academy players to get the fans onside 😭🤣

Rafael Hernández 🐐🇦🇷 @RafaelH117 I believe Graham Potter will come out good at Chelsea, the squad is a mess and this will take at least two years to fix, but giving him such lengthy contract was pure stupidity. I believe Graham Potter will come out good at Chelsea, the squad is a mess and this will take at least two years to fix, but giving him such lengthy contract was pure stupidity.

mufasa @mufasajr_ 4 more for Graham Potter to do more

Trust the process Abidjan Blue Boys 🤝 4 more for Graham Potter to do more Trust the process Abidjan Blue Boys 🤝

Cicero Araujo @ciceroaraujopb @TheChelseaForum Toddy Boehly is giving a standing ovation as Graham Potter humiliates the Chelsea crowd. @TheChelseaForum Toddy Boehly is giving a standing ovation as Graham Potter humiliates the Chelsea crowd.

Jimmy P @JimmyP1980 @CFCPys And Graham Potter to.. and sign Zinedine Zidane as a manager @CFCPys And Graham Potter to.. and sign Zinedine Zidane as a manager

Trey @UTDTrey Chelsea’s season already over in January, out of the Fa cup, out of the league cup and 10th. This downfall is beautiful man Chelsea’s season already over in January, out of the Fa cup, out of the league cup and 10th. This downfall is beautiful man

Chelsea's campaign goes from bad to worse with the loss against Manchester City

Manchester City v Chelsea: Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Graham Potter has now been in charge of Chelsea for 18 games. The Blues have won eight, drawn four, and lost six of those games. The record is far from ideal for the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager.

The Blues are currently in the tenth spot in the Premier League table. While they are in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, given the west London team's form and the prowess of other teams, it's highly unlikely that the Blues will end up as winners.

The FA Cup was the only logical competition that Chelsea could have won. The FA Cup defeat is certainly a crushing blow for the Blues. It is also an eye-opener for fans and Graham Potter. The coach has a massive job on his hand to turnaround the team's fortunes as the season enters the decisive stage.

Potter's side will return to action against Fulham on January 12 in a Premier League away clash against Fulham.

