“Great leaders are always welcome in any place” - Bruno Fernandes reacts as England call-up 38-year-old to be part of Euro 2024 squad

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes sent a message to Tom Heaton after the 38-year-old goalkeeper was asked to join the England national team for Euro 2024. Although he won't be listed in the playing squad, Heaton has been chosen as the training goalkeeper by head coach Gareth Southgate.

The English shot-stopper shared the news on social media, thanking the manager for giving him the opportunity. The caption read:

"Incredibly honoured to be asked by Gareth to join the squad. To get the call to go to a major tournament, to help in anyway I can and pass on my experience is a proud moment. We have a great squad, I’m excited and can’t wait to join the group."

Bruno Fernandes expressed his appreciation for his Manchester United teammate and congratulated Tom Heaton for his new appointment in the comments. He wrote:

"Great leaders are always welcome in any place Congratulations big man."

Speaking about his decision to include Heaton in the national camp for Euro 2024, Gareth Southgate said (via the BBC):

"I am really pleased Tom has agreed to join us in Germany. Experience tells us that a tournament can put a lot of demand on our goalkeeping group led by Martyn Margetson."

"Tom will play an invaluable role on the training pitch supporting Jordan, Aaron and Dean. Off the field, as someone we all know well, he will add to the positive environment we are always looking to create," added the English manager.

Gareth Southgate also thanked the Red Devils for their support and added:

"We are grateful to Manchester United for their support in making this happen."

The three goalkeepers who made it to England's squad for Euro 2024 are Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, and Dean Henderson.

Bruno Fernandes talks about wanting to match Cristiano Ronaldo's level for Portugal ahead of Euro 2024

After being named in Portugal's playing squad for Euro 2024, Bruno Fernandes opened up about his admiration for his teammate Cristiano Ronaldo's contributions to the national team.

Speaking about how he aspires to emulate Ronaldo's performance for the nation, Bruno Fernandes told Portugal's official social media handle:

"One day I want to reach the level he is at. I want to play where he plays. To do the feints he does, shoot the way he does. You see these moves that our idols do and try to recreate them in our own way."

Topping the scoring charts for Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo has netted 128 goals in 206 games for his nation.