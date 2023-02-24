“Great players do that for the team” – Van Persie and Paul Scholes compares Manchester United star with Wayne Rooney after Barcelona win

Former Manchester United players Robin van Persie and Paul Scholes likened Bruno Fernandes with club legend Wayne Rooney after the team's win over Barcelona on Thursday (February 23) night.

The Red Devils won 2-1 in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League knockout playoff tie at Old Trafford, winning 4-3 on aggregate. Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half from the spot, but Fred and substitute Antony's second-half goals took the hosts through to the Round of 16.

Manager Erik ten Hag deployed midfielder Fernandes on the wing, with striker Wout Weghorst playing as a No. 10 against Barcelona. He had used the same tactic in recent games, but it failed to work against the Blaugrana.

Nevertheless, Van Persie heaped praise on Manchester United vice-captain Fernandes, hailing his selflessness and likening him with Rooney. The Dutchman told BT Sport (via Metro):

"It shows as well that Fernandes plays on the wing, and great players do that for the team. Rooney did it as well in his time, many times, on the wing. It’s like when you are a great player, you are a team player. When the team needs you on the wing, then he does that."

He added:

"He is showing he wants to win, for the team, for everyone. And even as a winger, he is still doing well, but I do agree with Owen (Hargreaves) that in the centre of the pitch, he is, by far, the best."

Bruno Fernandes @B_Fernandes8 This is what we are all about as a team. United never give up. This is what we are all about as a team. United never give up. https://t.co/O6UfzidGQb

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes agreed with Van Persie and explained Fernandes' position against Barcelona:

"I don’t think it was key in the first half because I don’t think it worked particularly well. We know Bruno will sacrifice himself to play out there. (Jadon) Sancho was playing in a little bit of a different position – OK, he came on on Sunday and did ok there – but he’s not comfortable there, he wants to be out in the wider spaces."

Scholes added:

"Sacrifice is what it is all about in these big games. You mention Wayne Rooney. He did it so many times to accommodate Cristiano Ronaldo and just bringing that anticipation and quality to the team that Bruno has, wherever he plays in the team, he is capable of creating a goal."

Fernandes has registered seven goals and ten assists in 37 games across competitions this season.

Manchester United prepare to face Newcastle United after beating Barcelona

Proceeding to the Round of 16 of the Europa League by beating Barcelona is a big achievement, but Manchester United don't have much time to celebrate. That's because they face Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final on Sunday (February 26).

The EFL Cup could be Manchester United's first trophy since they won the Europa League in 2017 under Jose Mourinho. The previous game between United and Newcastle in the Premier League ended in a goalless draw in October at Old Trafford.

