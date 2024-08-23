"Gutted to see you go" - John Terry unhappy with 24-year-old star's exit from Chelsea

Former Chelsea centre-back John Terry has expressed his unhappiness to see Conor Gallagher leave the club. The 24-year-old has joined Atletico Madrid on a reported £33 million move this summer.

Gallagher was one of the top performers last season in what was a disappointing campaign for the Blues. In 50 appearances across competitions, the Englishman registered seven goals and nine assists for Mauricio Pochettino's side finished sixth.

However, after he reportedly rejected multiple contract extension offers from the Blues, he was deemed surplus to requirements. Eventually, he was shipped off to Atletico.

Terry is disappointed to see Gallagher leave, posting on Instagram along with a photo of the player holding the UEFA Europa League trophy:

"Gutted to see you go conorgallagher92. Good luck mate."

Meanwhile, after his transfer to Atletico was confirmed by the La Liga club, Gallagher posted:

‘"To everyone at Chelsea, thank you for making my dreams come true. It’s been an absolute honor every time I put on the shirt, and it was a dream come true to captain the team on many occasions. I loved every moment.

"These memories will last forever. I appreciate all the love and support from the fans. Hearing the chant of my name at the Bridge is a special feeling, and the banner you displayed meant the world to me."

Gallagher has signed a five-year deal at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Chelsea boss explains Conor Gallagher sale

Former Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher

New Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has lamented that the sale of academy players like Conor Gallagher is common to every other Premier League club. The Italian arrived at the helm at Stamford Bridge this summer, replacing Mauricio Pochettino.

Maresca has overseen a busy transfer window for his new club, with multiple new signings and departures, with one of them being Gallagher. Explaining the Englishman's departure, Maresca said (as per the Metro):

"This is not Chelsea’s problem, these are the rules. All the clubs at this moment are compelled to sell players from the academy because of the rules. It’s all of the Premier League clubs’ problems."

The Blues have had a mixed start to the season. They lost 2-0 at home to four-time defending champions Manchester City last weekend, with Erling Haaland and former Blues man Mateo Kovacic scoring.

Maresca's side, though, notched up their first win of the season, beating Servette 2-0 at home on Thursday (August 22) in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off.

