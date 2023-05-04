"Half of Lionel Messi has more history than PSG" - Journalist launches astonishing attack on Ligue 1 giants amid transfer saga

Spanish journalist Cristobal Soria has launched a scathing attack on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after the club suspended Lionel Messi for traveling to Saudi Arabia without permission.

Messi grabbed headlines after traveling to Saudi Arabia, the country to which he is an ambassador, hours after Les Parisiens' Ligue 1 loss to Lorient on Sunday (April 30). He flew to the Middle East despite being required to report for training on Monday (May 1).

PSG have decided to take action against the Argentinian for his unauthorized trip by suspending him for two weeks. The forward will not be allowed to use the club's training facilities and will not be paid for the duration of the suspension.

Hence, Messi will certainly leave the Parc des Princes when his contract ends this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. It now remains to be seen where the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's future lies.

El Chiringuito journalist Soria, meanwhile, has blasted Les Parisiens for their treatment of Messi. The Spaniard said the Ligue 1 giants should be grateful that the 35-year-old chose to play for the club at all.

"One half of Lionel Messi has more history and importance than all of PSG put together," Soria said (via Ouest France). "Punish him? But what did you believe? PSG should be forever grateful that Messi wore their shirt and defended their crest."

Messi is expected to miss PSG's upcoming Ligue 1 games against Troyes and Ajaccio due to the suspension. The Parisians will not be too bothered about not having the forward as they are atop the table, sitting five points above Olympique Marseille.

Christophe Galtier, though, will want the likes of Hugo Ekitike in the Argentinian's absence. It is worth noting that Messi has bagged 15 goals and assists each in 28 league appearances this term.

Where could be PSG superstar Lionel Messi headed?

Lionel Messi will certainly not be short of options if he leaves the Parc des Princes. Several clubs are said to be keen to acquire the 35-year-old's services this summer.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Saudi Arabian government is prepared to offer Messi £320 million a year to convince him to move to the Middle East. Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal are said to be determined to snap him up.

Lionel Messi also has interest from the United States, with Inter Miami claimed to be keen to acquire his services. There have been claims that the Major League Soccer outfit are prepared to offer the megastar an equity stake in the club. A return to Barcelona, meanwhile, has also been mooted as an option for the Argentinian.

