Hansi Flick reveals Barcelona's centre-back pairing for clash against Osasuna amid injury concerns to Pau Cubarsi

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has revealed that Eric Garcia and Inigo Martinez will start at centre-back in their LaLiga clash with Osasuna on Thursday, March 27. This comes amid the uncertainty surrounding the availability of Pau Cubarsi and Ronald Araujo.

Ad

Cubarsi and Araujo represented their respective countries during the ongoing international break. The former picked up an injury in the first leg of Spain’s Nations League quarterfinal clash against the Netherlands.

After the injury, the Spanish football team coaching staff decided not to take any risks with the defender and he was ruled out of the second leg clash on Sunday (March 23). Cubarsi returned to Barcelona after undergoing a medical examination.

Ad

Trending

While Araujo is not injured, Flick confirmed that he will not be available for the Osasuna game. The defender recently returned to the Catalan club after representing Uruguay in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Flick confirmed his decision to play Eric Garcia and Inigo Martinez in the heart of Barcelona’s defense during the pre-match press conference on Wednesday. The German tactician said (via Barca Times):

"Eric and Iñigo will play as our central defenders against Osasuna."

Ad

Flick added that Cubarsi could feature in the match off the bench as his injury isn’t as big as initially feared.

"Cubarsí? The injury isn't as big as we initially thought, but it's good that he gets another three days. So I'm ready for that. In case we need him, he'll play, but I don't think that's going to happen."

Ad

Barcelona’s league clash with Osasuna was initially scheduled for March 8. The match was postponed after the demise of the Catalan club's first-team doctor, Carles Minarri Garcia.

Hansi Flick says Robert Lewandowski is ''ready to play'' for Barcelona against Osasuna

Hansi Flick also confirmed that Robert Lewandowski is available for Barca's upcoming league clash against Osasuna.

The striker's availability for the match was thrown into doubt after he picked up a minor calf injury during Poland’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lithuania last Friday. He scored the winning goal but was forced to leave a few minutes later due to discomfort.

Ad

Unlike Cubarsi, Lewandowski didn’t return to Barcelona as he watched his country’s game with Malta on Tuesday from the bench.

Lewandowski has since expressed optimism about his fitness and Flick told reporters before Thursday’s match that the veteran striker is ready to play.

"He's ready to play, but we'll decide tomorrow if he starts. He feels good and it's a good situation for us," Flick said (via Mundo Deportivo).

Lewandowski has been a key player for La Blaugrana this season. He currently leads the goal-scoring charts in LaLiga (22 goals).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback