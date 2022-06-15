"Happy we're getting you and not Darwin" "Soon to be a Red Devil" - Manchester United fans urge 22-year-old to join club as he's spotted with his agent

Manchester United fans online have urged Ajax forward Antony to join them in the summer after he was seen with his agent Junior Pedroso.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Antony has been linked with a move to the Red Devils to reunite with his Ajax manager Erik ten Hag. However, there have been no official bids from Manchester United for the 22-year-old forward.

Amid the transfer links, Antony's agent Junior Pedroso took to Instagram to post a picture of himself alongside his client in Amsterdam. This prompted a host of United fans on the platform to comment on the post wanting the young forward to join them in the summer.

Here are some comments from Junior Pedroso's Instagram post with Antony:

"Soon to be a Red Devil."

"We are waiting for you at Manchester United. Welcome Anthony."

"I am so happy we getting you not Darwin because he replace us and you didnt."

"Bring him to the theatre of dreams."

"When you fly to Manchester to talk with board."

"Old Trafford awaits."

"Man united fans will love you for sure! pls help us."

"Coming to the best club in the world."

Junior Pedroso's Instagram post can be seen below:

Antony was one of Ajax's best players under Erik ten Hag during the 2021-22 season. The 22-year-old forward ended the season with 12 goals and 10 assists from 33 games across all competitions.

Antony was Ajax's joint third-highest goalscorer behind Sebastian Haller and Dusan Tadic.

Manchester United are currently in the market for a new forward following the departure of Edinson Cavani on a free transfer. The Red Devils need some strength and depth in attack as they look to ease the burden off Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Manchester United are yet to make a summer signing so far

As things stand, Manchester United haven't signed a single player in the summer transfer market. This is despite them seeing a number of their players leave the club on a free transfer.

The likes of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani have all left Old Trafford this summer.

It is worth noting that United have been linked with a number of players. These include Frenkie de Jong, Jurrien Timber, Pau Torres and the aforementioned Antony.

According to The Metro, Erik ten Hag's side were in the race to sign Darwin Nunez from SL Benfica. The Uruguayan forward instead joined United's rivals Liverpool.

