"Harassment at this point" "Worst kept secret"- Fans react as Jordan Henderson posts dressing room photo with Liverpool midfield target

Liverpool fans have reacted to Jordan Henderson posting a dressing room photo with England teammate Jude Bellingham after their team's 2-0 Euro 2024 qualifier win against Ukraine on 26 March.

Henderson and Bellingham started alongside Declan Rice in a midfield three against Ukraine. The Liverpool skipper bagged an assist in the 40th minute when a simple pass to Bukayo Saka was converted into an audacious long-range goal by the Arsenal winger.

Bellingham played 86 minutes before being taken off for Conor Gallagher as the Three Lions cruised to a comfortable win at Wembley. After putting in a commendable shift, 'Hendo' and Bellingham were among the England players going through recovery sessions in the dressing room.

The Reds midfielder posted a selfie with the 19-year-old on his Instagram story with the caption, "Recovery with @judebellingham" (h/t @TheAnfieldTalk). The Borussia Dortmund midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield in recent months.

Although reports have claimed that his potential €100 million price tag could overwhelm Liverpool, journalist Fabrizio Romano, via CaughtOffside, has claimed that the Reds are still pursuing the player. Their fans seem hopeful that he will be heading to Anfield this summer.

Bellingham is notably close to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Henderson, and the trio have been spotted spending time together on and off the pitch in the past. This has led Reds fans to hope that the Liverpool duo can convince Bellingham to make the switch to L4.

Here are some of the best reactions to Henderson and Bellingham's most recent photo together:

~ @kaannlfc @TheAnfieldTalk this is getting a little out of hand now @TheAnfieldTalk this is getting a little out of hand now😭

Joe @JoeWood9991 @TheAnfieldTalk I think he could get a restraining order against Hendo and Trent if he wanted. They won't leave the boy alone @TheAnfieldTalk I think he could get a restraining order against Hendo and Trent if he wanted. They won't leave the boy alone

Real Madrid and Manchester City are also believed to be in the race to sign Bellingham, whose contract at the Westfalenstadion expires in June 2025. He has registered 10 goals and six assists in 34 games across club competitions this term.

Liverpool legend not surprised by Trent Alexander-Arnold's England snub

Trent Alexander-Arnold, despite being one of the finest right-backs in European football, has struggled to find favor under England manager Gareth Southgate.

It could be said that Reece James' injury just before the 2022 FIFA World Cup was a major factor behind the Liverpool right-back traveling to Qatar. He managed just 33 minutes of action at the World Cup and was recently left out of England's 25-man squad for March.

Phil Thompson, who won seven league titles and three European Cups with the Reds, recently said, via Daily Star:

"I’m not really surprised about Trent being omitted from the squad. Reece James was fit, along with Kieran Trippier. James had returned back from a long-term injury and Trippier is coming back into a bit of form. Trent hasn't been great since the World Cup..."

The 24-year-old has made just one start for England since December 2021.

