Harry Kane or Erling Haaland? Ex-Chelsea and Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge chooses between superstar strikers

Former Chelsea and Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has chosen between Bayern Munich sharpshooter Harry Kane and Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland. The Englishman has thrown his verdict in favor of his compatriot because of his all-round contribution on the pitch.

It goes without saying that Erling Haaland and Harry Kane are arguably the most in-form strikers in world football at the moment. The duo have been scoring goals for fun since the campaign kicked off and fans can't help but compare their proficiency in front of goal.

Daniel Sturridge has had his say on the debate between the duo. The former Chelsea and Liverpool striker explained that Harry Kane gets the upper hand in his book for being a more complete striker.

“Harry is the most complete. I don’t think that’s a discussion," the Englishman said in an interview with Sky Sports (via @MiaSanMia).

I think he’s the most complete. I think, Haaland, though, he brings a fear factor. I have asked a few of my former teammates, people I have played with, about this. I feel like, the defenders, for me, they have a different level of fear and power of Haaland.

"I think when they are playing against Harry, they know what he is capable of, all-round game, different class. They know that he’s going to score goals. I don’t think at this stage Erling Haaland’s a better finisher than Kane. I would say Kane both feet probably still edges Haaland right now,” he added.

Harry Kane versus Erling Haaland: comparing their staggering numbers so far this season

Harry Kane made the biggest move of his career last summer as he finally cut ties with Tottenham Hotspur to join Bayern Munich in a deal worth €100 million. That decision is proving to be a golden one, with the Englishman taking his game a level up after arriving at the Allianz Arena.

So far this season, the former Tottenham superstar has bagged an incredible 21 goals and seven assists for the Bavarians in 17 appearances across all competitions. That includes 17 goals and five assists in 11 Bundesliga games as well as four goals in as many Champions League games to go with two assists.

Erling Haaland, meanwhile, continues to terrorize opposition defenses and render goalkeepers helpless. The Norwegian has recorded 17 goals and four assists in 18 appearances for Manchester City across all fronts. This comprises 13 goals and three assists in 12 Premier League games as well as four goals and one assist in four Champions League games.