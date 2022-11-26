“Has Foden been seen in a Qatari nightclub or something” – Ex-Chelsea star baffled by Gareth Southgate refusing to introduce Man City star during FIFA World Cup draw with USA

Former Chelsea star Craig Burley was baffled by Gareth Southgate's decision to not introduce Phil Foden during England's goalless draw against the USA in the FIFA World Cup.

Southgate named an unchanged lineup for his team from the 6-2 win against Iran. However, with the game at a stalemate, Southgate decided to bring on Liverpool's Jordan Henderson.

Many were left scratching their heads at the decision, as they believe Phil Foden would have been a much better fit at that point in time.

Burley, the former Chelsea star, shared that opinion as well, as he tweeted out during the clash:

"Has Foden been seen in a Qatari nightclub or something."

Craig Burley @craigburley Has Foden been seen in a Qatari nightclub or something 🤷‍♂️ Has Foden been seen in a Qatari nightclub or something 🤷‍♂️

Gareth Southgate's team currently have four points from their first two games in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They will take the field next on November 29 for their penultimate group game against Wales.

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville pointed out England manager Gareth Southgate's mistake regarding Phil Foden in the FIFA World Cup

England v USA: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Gareth Southgate

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville opined that Gareth Southgate has made a mistake by not giving the Manchester City star a regular slot in England's starting lineup for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking on ITV, Neville said (via Mirror):

“I know Phil Foden isn’t playing but for Phil Foden not to be playing for England is a real shame because he’s a massive talent, I think he’s our best player, our best talent by a mile. He should be playing in that team.”

Ian Wright pointed out that the Three Lions lacked creativity during the game against the USA. he said:

“Sometimes Mason Mount is getting over too quickly, leaving that space for Tyler Adams then they get out. Bukayo Saka going in leaving Antonee Robinson to go forward, we have to get it right."

Squawka @Squawka



Phil Foden did not play...



#FIFAWorldCup Phil Foden created as many chances against the USA as Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and Harry Kane.Phil Foden did not play... Phil Foden created as many chances against the USA as Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and Harry Kane.Phil Foden did not play...#FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/IvIOzRq63G

Neville further shared his assessment of the game, saying:

“We had far too many passes at the back, didn’t get to midfield. Their midfield three have made ours looks sluggish, we spoke about (Jude) Bellingham before the game, Mount, they put a group of passes together and if you look at (Harry) Maguire on this (Weston McKennie chance), he’s really poor on this one, you’ve got to get that near post."

Get England vs USA live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group B in FIFA World Cup 2022? England USA Wales Iran 102 votes