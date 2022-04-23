“Has it really come to this at Manchester United” – Robbie Savage firmly disagrees with Gary Neville over Hannibal Mejbri comments

Former Manchester United youth star Robbie Savage feels the excitement over Hannibal Mejbri's display in the Red Devils' 4-0 loss to Liverpool points towards how low the club have fallen.

Ralf Rangnick's side suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Reds at Anfield in the Premier League on Tuesday. While Manchester United had to return home empty-handed, Mejbri's cameo proved to be one of the bright spots for the side on the night.

Mejbri replaced Anthony Elanga in the 84th-minute of the game and impressed several pundits, including Gary Neville, with his spirit. The Red Devils great even claimed that he was proud of the 19-year-old's display against Liverpool.

Charlotte Duncker @CharDuncker 18-year-old Hannibal Mejbri has shown more willing and fight in 10 minutes than the rest of the #MUFC team managed over 90 minutes. 18-year-old Hannibal Mejbri has shown more willing and fight in 10 minutes than the rest of the #MUFC team managed over 90 minutes.

Savage, too, is of the view that the Tunisian made his presence felt against the Reds. However, the former Manchester United youth star admitted that he was saddened to see those associated with the Red Devils celebrate Mejbri's performance despite the side's heavy defeat to Liverpool. He wrote in his column for The Mirror:

"Has it really come to this at Manchester United – where we are supposed to celebrate a 19-year-old kid's excitable cameo in a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool? New manager Erik ten Hag will take over this summer with the bar at the lowest level I can remember at Old Trafford."

"I have been watching United at every level for 30 years – as a YTS, father or opposition player – and I have never felt more saddened by them. In a derisory performance at Anfield, at least Hannibal Mejbri made his presence felt, crashing into Jordan Henderson and Andrew Robertson where more celebrated players offered little resistance."

FIVE @FIVEUK 🗣 Gary Neville and Antonio Valencia were proud of Hannibal Mejbri 🗣 Gary Neville and Antonio Valencia were proud of Hannibal Mejbri 🔴🗣 Gary Neville and Antonio Valencia were proud of Hannibal Mejbri⬇️ https://t.co/DcKHFVKU98

Savage also expressed his disapproval towards Neville's comments about Mejbri. The Welshman feels the teenager could have been sent off on Tuesday. He wrote:

"I can understand Gary Neville saying afterwards: 'He reminded me of Nobby Stiles, of Eric Harrison and the basic principles of being a football player: Compete, win your duels, fight for every ball. There’s only one kid who came on and demonstrated that he had the heart and the soul to play for Manchester United Football Club – him.'"

"But I would disagree with Gary. Yes, it's good to see a young player being given a chance and trying to make his mark, but on another night Hannibal could have been sent off, which wouldn't have solved anything. As far as I'm concerned, United are back where they were at Oxford United in 1986, Sir Alex Ferguson's first game in charge."

While Mejbri was only on the pitch for around 10 minutes, he received a yellow card for a foul on Jordan Henderson.

Manchester United announce Erik ten Hag as new manager

The Red Devils announced Erik ten Hag as their next manager on Thursday. The Ajax boss will replace interim manager Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford ahead of the 2022-23 season.

It remains to be seen if the Dutchman, who has agreed to an initial three-year deal, can bring glory days back to the club. He is expected to make major changes to the Manchester United squad in the summer, with players like Paul Pogba tipped to leave.

