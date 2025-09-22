  • home icon
  • Football
  • Erling Haaland
  • “Hate how these awards are so much about PR” - Fans call rankings a ‘joke’ for including 2 players in 21st to 30th places for 2025 Men’s Ballon d’Or

“Hate how these awards are so much about PR” - Fans call rankings a ‘joke’ for including 2 players in 21st to 30th places for 2025 Men’s Ballon d’Or

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Sep 22, 2025 17:23 GMT
The rankings for the 2025 Ballon d
The rankings for the 2025 Ballon d'Or have been released in batches

Some football fans have expressed their disapproval following the inclusion of Erling Haaland and Michael Olise in the bottom ten of this year's Ballon d'Or. The pair of European stars were ranked at 26th and 30th place, respectively, after the resultts f the votes for the award were revealed.

Ad

Manchester City star Haaland and his Bayern Munich counterpart Olise were among the nominees for the award this year after impressive performances for their respective sides. At 30th place, Frenchman Olise received the lowest votes of the 30-man shortlist of nominees for the award, with Haaland doing slightly better.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The initial rankings released has left the fans perplexed, particularly seeing how lowly both players have ranked this year. A number of them took to X to question the veracity of the Ballon d'Or and its credibility in today's game.

A fan pointed out that Haaland's position is wild.

Ad

Another fan shared a similar opinion, stating that the whole award is biased.

Ad

A fan sought to compare the seasons Michael Olise and Vinicius Jr had to justify the former's low ranking.

Ad

Another fan stated that Olise deserves a much higher ranking.

Ad

A fan found Olise's low ranking funny.

Ad

Another fan made a point about Haaland's ranking, pointing to it as being unjustified.

Ad

A fan simply pointed to the list as a joke.

Ad

Another fan questioned Haaland's ranking at 26th place.

Ad

The ranking of the players for this year's Ballon d'Or has been released in batches, with Michael Olise in 30th, Florian Wirtz in 29th, Virgil van Dijk in 28th, Declan Rice in 27th, and Erling Haaland in 26th place. Denzel Dumfries in 25th place, Fabian Ruiz in 24th, Jude Bellingham in 23rd place, Alexis Mac Allister in 22nd, and Serhou Guirassy in 21st make up the bottom ten from the shortlist.

Ad

Real Madrid star suffers significant regression in 2025 Ballon d'Or rankings

Real Madrid ace Vinicius Jr has suffered a significant drop in the rankings for the 2025 Ballon d'Or. The Brazil international came close to winning the award in 2024, but failed to make the top 10 in this year's voting.

Ad

Vinicius Jr finished a close second to Manchester City ace Rodri in 2024, vowing to do more to emerge as the winner in subsequent editions. This year's ranking, however, has the 24-year-old in 16th place after a below-par campaign with Los Blancos.

Real Madrid failed to win any major honours in the 2024-25 season and Vinicius Jr was upstaged by Kylian Mbappe as the club's biggest star. He managed 21 goals and 15 assists across all competitions for the Spanish giants but struggled to churn out consistent displays.

About the author
Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Twitter icon

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications