"Have got the advantage" - Former Spurs manager Harry Redknapp picked his favorite to win PL title between Arsenal and Manchester City

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp picked Arsenal over Manchester City to win the Premier League title this season.

The two teams have been engaged in a closely contested title race this term. The Gunners are currently leading the way, holding a five-point lead over City.

Mikel Arteta's team currently have 66 points from 27 league matches. Redknapp, despite his close association with Spurs, backed the north London rivals to lift the league trophy this season. He said (via Mirror):

"Not Tottenham, this year, no. I definitely fancy Arsenal, strongly. They're top of the league, they look good. I think they're a fantastic team at the moment, Arsenal, I must be truthful."

He further acknowledged that both the top teams are very good. However, Redknapp stuck with the suggestion that the Gunners would emerge triumphant this term. He said:

"They are two great teams, but I think Arsenal have got the advantage."

Redknapp took charge of Tottenham for 198 games between 2008 and 2012. He won 98 of those matches, drew 48, and lost 52.

The Gunners, meanwhile, will next play Sporting CP in the second leg of Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League on March 16. The first match between the two teams ended in a 2-2 draw in Portugal. Arteta's team will make their return to Premier League action on March 19 against Crystal Palace.

City, meanwhile, earned a thumping 7-0 win over RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg clash last night (March 14). Erling Haaland bagged five goals for Pep Guardiola's team.

The Cityzens will make their return to action on March 18 as they take on Burnley in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola compared Napoli with Arsenal

After Manchester City's demolition of RB Leipzig, Pep Guardiola was quizzed about the resurgence of Italian teams in the UEFA Champions League.

Both Milan clubs have sealed their places in the quarter-finals. Napoli are well on course to advance by beating Eintracht Frankfurt as well, taking a 2-0 lead from the first leg.

Speaking after the Leipzig clash, Guardiola was full of praise for Napoli, saying (via Football.London):

"Napoli are perhaps the best team in Europe this year. In terms of playing style they’re very close to Arsenal. Inter and AC Milan are back. I am very pleased. And then here we have [Roberto] De Zerbi who is changing many things in English football [at Brighton], playing wonderful football."

Napoli are the current Serie A leaders. They have 68 points from 26 matches and hold an impressive 18-point lead over second-placed Inter Milan.

