“Have got to nip this in the bud now” - Noel Whelan urges Manchester United to sell Cristiano Ronaldo ‘very quickly’

Former Premier League forward Noel Whelan has urged Manchester United to sort out Cristiano Ronaldo's situation as soon as possible.

Ronaldo sealed a sensational return to Manchester United last summer, joining the club from Juventus on a two-year deal. The 37-year-old's arrival excited fans at the time, but the move does not appear to have gone according to plan.

The Portugal international found the back of the net 24 times in 37 matches across all competitions last term and was the club's top scorer. However, Manchester United's failure to secure Champions League football has raised concerns over his future at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo has now asked the Red Devils to allow him to leave the club if they receive a suitable offer this summer. The Premier League giants, though, maintain that the player will see out his contract with them.

As the Portuguese's future remains up in the air, Whelan has suggested that Erik ten Hag's side should sell him 'very quickly'. The former Leeds United star feels the longer the club take to address the situation, the worse it will get for them. He told Football Insider:

“This is obviously a big situation for Man United. You’re dealing with one of the best players in the world here. His name speaks for itself, doesn’t it? I think the longer it goes on, the more speculation you get and the more negativity you see."

“Man United have got to nip this in the bud now. They’ve got to start looking now for the next Cristiano Ronaldo. Someone who can come in and fill that void. If they let him go as soon as possible there is plenty of time to find that player. It needs to be sorted out very quickly."

“Man United have got a pre-season to focus on. They need to change the culture at the football club.”

It now remains to be seen if Ronaldo will be at Old Trafford when the summer transfer window slams shut.

Are there clubs interested in Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo?

Bayern Munich are said to be aware of Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Chelsea and Napoli have been credited with an interest in the Portugal captain.

Chelsea are considering a move for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, according to The Athletic. They are in the market for a new forward after allowing Romelu Lukaku to return to Inter Milan on loan.

Meanwhile, the forward is yet to return to Manchester United for pre-season training.

