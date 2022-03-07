"Have they got the personality to come in to Manchester United?" - Gary Neville unsure if Mauricio Pochettino or Erik ten Hag can turn things around at Old Trafford

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has recently revealed his reservations over Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag's capability to turn things around at United.

Neville, who works as a pundit for Sky Sports, spoke of a number of issues that need fixing at Old Trafford, which has tremendously affected United's ambitions to win silverware.

United are currently going through a tough time. Their recent Manchester derby defeat only added insult to injury. Manchester City dominated United in all aspects of the game, winning 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium. The City defeat has further hampered the Red Devils' chances of finishing in the top four.

The two names reportedly leading the race for the managerial role at United are Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag. But Gary Neville is unsure whether either of them have the personality required to change things at United.

Neville pointed out that large-scale issues exist at Old Trafford and reminded everyone that the club has to make the right managerial choice this time around.

"If you look at Pochettino and Ten Hag who are the two that keep getting mentioned. Pochettino we don’t even know if they can get from Paris Saint-Germain. Have they got the personality to come in to Manchester United? The scale of the club, the issues that exist there at this moment in time – are they able to have the personality and character and the strategic planning of how to manage up and down?

"To influence up, to take over the planning of the training ground, to redevelop the stadium, all the stuff you think a great manager would do. I’m not sure Pochettino and ten Hag have got that in them," said Garry Neville on Sky Sports.

When can fans expect Manchester United to announce the appointment of permanent manager

Manchester United are currently being managed by interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who will work in a consultant role after the ongoing season.

Recent reports from The Athetic state the club have started the process and contacts have been made with possible targets. United will be looking to appoint a permanent manager before the start of next season to sort out their transfer plans.

