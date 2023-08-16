"Have to opt for Erling Haaland" - Real Madrid legend claims club will look to sign Man City star if Kylian Mbappe signs new PSG deal

Real Madrid legend Guti said that his former club could aim to sign Erling Haaland if Kylian Mbappe chooses to renew his deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Frenchman denied to activate his one-year extension clause with the Parisians upon the end of his contract with the Parisians at the end of the 2022-23 season. The Ligue 1 giants were since looking to sell Mbappe, and Los Blancos seemed like his most likely destination for a move this summer.

Ths situation has since changed, as Mbappe has returned to the first team's training from the 'undesirables'. He now looks primed to stay at the French club this season. There are even reports that Mbappe might pen an extension.

Guti, though, has fired a warning at Mbappe, with the legendary midfielder saying (via GOAL):

“I want Mbappe to play for Real Madrid. Real cannot afford the luxury of closing the door to such a player. But if Mbappe extends his contract with PSG, it will show that he is acting for the money. If that happens, Real Madrid will have to opt for Erling Haaland."

Mbappe joined the Parisians in 2017 and has since scored 212 goals and provided 98 assists in 260 games across competitions. He is the club's all-tome top scorer.

Much like Mbappe, Haaland is yet another top goalscorer in European football. Hence, Los Blancos' potential interest in the Manchester City striker shouldn't come as a surprise.

When Gianfranco Zola chose who between Manchester City star Erling Haaland PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid should sign

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola was asked who between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland Real Madrid should sign. Zola said that the PSG superstar is better suited to Spanish football.

While both Mbappe and Haaland are two of the most prolific attackers in world football at the moment, Zola pointed out that Mbappe is more than just goals. He said:

“I think that Kylian Mbappe could be better for how he plays in the Spanish League. There perhaps an attacker who plays is more necessary, not so much that he focuses only on the goal.

"More to intervene in the action than in defining. I think Kylian would adapt more to Madrid and the Spanish championship. But they are two very important players.”

PSG's Mbappe is also a great creator apart from his scoring abilities. Haaland, though, is a goal machine and could become a massive signing for Real Madrid if the club pull off a deal for him in the near future.