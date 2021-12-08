"He is the best player in the world" - Mbappe heaps praise on Lionel Messi after PSG star's stunning Champions League performance

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were the star performers last night as PSG comfortably beat Club Brugge 4-1 in the UEFA Champions League. The Argentine superstar has had a slow start to his PSG career, but he is slowly getting back to his best.

Messi's PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe, however, has no doubts about the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's class. Speaking to reporters after the UEFA Champions League game, Mbappe said:

"It's easy to play with Lionel Messi. He's the best player in the world. He won the Ballon d'Or a few days ago. He scored two goals today, he is happy, and I hope he will help us in the future."

Kylian Mbappe's own PSG future has been subject to intense speculation in the last few weeks. It will be interesting to see where the Frenchman will be playing next season with Real Madrid monitoring the situation closely.

WATCH: Lionel Messi scores stunning goal from outside the box to give PSG 3-0 lead over Club Brugge

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar will be hoping to inspire PSG to UEFA Champions League glory

PSG will be counting on Messi, Neymar and Mbappe to win the UEFA Champions League

PSG's star attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar will be looking to inspire the Ligue 1 giants to an elusive UEFA Champions League trophy this season.

The league title is almost a foregone conclusion at the moment and the PSG board will be desperate for a taste of some continental success. While Lionel Messi has taken some time to settle down, there are signs that he is returning to his best.

With Kylian Mbappe in stunning form and Neymar expected to return to action next month, the Parisians will be a formidable outfit. The French giants are definitely one of the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

However, Mauricio Pochettino will have his task cut out. In order to fit Neymar, Messi and Mbappe into the line-up, the PSG manager will have to account for their lack of defensive output. All 3 players are capable of winning games singlehandedly and PSG will have to come up with a system that enables them to be at their attacking best.

