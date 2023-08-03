"He hasn't had the big moments" - Rio Ferdinand chooses between Manchester United's Andre Onana and Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale

Rio Ferdinand has explained why he would choose Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana over Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale in his combined XI.

The Red Devils icon was speaking to the SDS podcast when he was asked to give a combined XI of both his former club and the Gunners. He delved into why he would prefer Onana over Ramsdale.

Ferdinand sided with the new Manchester United shot-stopper but took time to lavish praise on Ramsdale:

"Onana because his resume tells me he's ahead of Ramsdale. I think Ramsdale's been a huge signing for Arsenal, (they've) needed a goalkeeper that they can rely on for a number of years now. He's been consistent. I think his all-round game is very good and he's good with his feet."

However, Ferdinand then alluded to the fact that Rasmdale is yet to do it on the biggest stage and lacks big moments compared to Onana:

"But prior to coming to Arsenal he hasn't had the exposure in big games and big moments to go and be ahead of Onana."

Ramsdale enjoyed a superb sophomore season at the Emirates which saw him play a crucial role in the Gunners' title pursuit. He kept 15 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions.

However, the 25-year-old is still to displace Jordan Pickford as England's No.1. Moreover, he will only be playing UEFA Champions League football for the first time next season.

That isn't the case for Manchester United's new goalkeeper Onana. The Cameroonian featured in last season's Champions League final for Inter Milan in a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City.

The 27-year-old was a brilliant form for Inter throughout the campaign, keeping 19 clean sheets in 41 matches across competitions. It was a superb showing in his debut season at the San Siro and a reason why Erik ten Hag was eager to reunite with his former Ajax shot-stopper.

Onana has won three Eredivisie titles, one Coppa Italia, and two KNVB Cups during his career. Meanwhile, Ramsdale has yet to taste a major honor during his career.

Arsenal missed out on Manchester United's Onana in 2021

The Gunners were in for Manchester United's new No.1

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta appears to be a huge admirer of Onana as he was in pursuit of the Cameroonian in 2021. The former Ajax goalkeeper's contract with the Eredivisie giants was expiring and he was free to join any potential suitor.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Onana rejected an approach from the Gunners and instead decided to join Inter Milan in 2022. It's an intriguing timeframe as Ramsdale had been at the Emirates for three months.

Arteta will get the opportunity to see Onana up close this season as he reunites with Ten Hag in the Premier League at Manchester United. The Red Devils splashed £47.2 million on the Cameroon international.