"He is a bit underestimated" - Arne Slot says 'unbelievable' Liverpool star does not get credit he deserves after performance in win vs Ipswich

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has lavished praise on Dominik Szoboszlai, hailing the midfielder’s exceptional work rate and growing importance to the team. Slot’s comments came after Liverpool’s commanding 4-1 victory over Ipswich Town at Anfield, a match in which the Hungarian was instrumental.

Szoboszlai opened the scoring inside 11 minutes, latching onto an inch-perfect through ball from Ibrahima Konaté to notch up his fourth goal of the season. Slot highlighted the significance of the 24-year-old’s decision-making in that moment, noting a shift in the player’s confidence.

Here's what he said (via Liverpool's official website):

"If you zoom in on Dom, I think at the beginning of the season he would have played that ball to Mo [Salah], which most of the time was a very good choice because Mo can definitely score a goal as well. Now he decided to go for the goal himself and scored the goal himself. Nice for him because, in my opinion, he is a bit underestimated."

While Szoboszlai has earned plaudits from his manager, Slot believes the midfielder remains underappreciated outside the Liverpool camp.

"Not by me, but he doesn’t always get the credits for the fact he is very important for this team, because his work rate is unbelievable. He just keeps on running with the highest intensity, and that is so important for a team that wants to compete for something."

Liverpool’s tendency to have sedate starts to their Premier League games has drawn criticism, but Szoboszlai’s early goal ensured the Reds never lost control of this game. The midfielder also played a role in the team’s third goal before half-time, forcing a save from Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton, which Cody Gakpo converted on the rebound.

Beyond his direct contributions, Szoboszlai treated the Anfield crowd to flashes of brilliance, including a dazzling piece of skill in the first half. As Sofascore notes, his performance was underpinned by impressive statistics: 91% pass accuracy (32/35), four shots (two on target), and one key pass.

Liverpool's Mo Salah surpasses Theirry Henry in Premier League goal rankings

Mohamed Salah’s remarkable career hit yet another milestone on Saturday as the Egyptian forward etched his name further into the Premier League record books.

Salah’s goal in Liverpool’s dominant 4-1 win over Ipswich Town saw him surpass Arsenal legend Thierry Henry in the all-time goalscoring charts, cementing his place among the league’s greatest. With his strike at Anfield, Salah moved to 176 Premier League goals, overtaking Henry’s tally of 175.

This achievement places the Liverpool winger seventh in the all-time list, with only Frank Lampard (177), Sergio Aguero (184), and Andy Cole (187) standing between him and fourth place. Given his prolific form, those records could also be within reach before the season concludes.

The goal itself was vintage Salah, a composed finish fired into the roof of the net during the first half. It also marked his 100th Premier League goal at Anfield, a testament to his dominance and consistency on home soil since joining the Reds in 2017.

Of his 176 league goals, all but two have come in the red shirt of the Merseyside club, further highlighting his integral role in the club’s success over recent years.

This season has been a stellar one on an individual level for Salah, as he continues to shatter records and draw comparisons to the league’s greatest players. In December, the Egyptian surpassed Henry’s combined goals and assists in the Premier League, a feat that reignited debates over his standing among the competition’s legends.

