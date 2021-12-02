“He can become a benchmark player” – Joan Laporta tips Barcelona star to offer 'much more' at Camp Nou

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has insisted that Ousmane Dembele could become a 'benchmark player' if he stays at Camp Nou. The Spaniard feels the winger has a lot more to offer at the Spanish club.

Dembele joined Barcelona from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund for a hefty sum in the summer of 2017. The transfer, though, has not gone according to plan for the Frenchman, who has struggled with niggling injuries over recent years.

As the first half of the ongoing season nears an end, there are uncertainties about Dembele's future at Camp Nou. The 24-year-old is in the final seven months of his contract with Barcelona and is yet to agree to a new deal.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Barça president Laporta on Ousmane Dembélé contract expiring in June: “Dembélé’s renewal is going slower than we wanted. But we’re still working on it - we want Ousmane to stay, he could be a key player if we’ll reach an agreement”, he said to @victor_nahe . 🔴 #FCB Barça president Laporta on Ousmane Dembélé contract expiring in June: “Dembélé’s renewal is going slower than we wanted. But we’re still working on it - we want Ousmane to stay, he could be a key player if we’ll reach an agreement”, he said to @victor_nahe. 🔴 #FCB https://t.co/nokYEnQns6

Barcelona are determined to retain Dembele's services but talks with his agent Moussa Dembele are yet to prove fruitful. According to reports, the former Rennes star's entourage believe he is a potential Ballon d'Or winner and want the Blaugrana's contract to reflect that.

While Dembele's Barcelona future remains up in the air, club president Laporta has commented on the situation. The Spaniard is of the view that the forward could become a 'benchmark player' if he stays at Camp Nou.

Laporta also feels Dembele can still offer a lot more to Xavi's side. He said during a press conference:

"Dembele is a very important player, he can give much more to Barca than he has given, if he continues with us he can become a benchmark player."

Xavi, who replaced Ronald Koeman as Barcelona's manager last month, has also expressed his desire to see Dembele extend his contract.

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele has attracted Premier League interest

Barcelona are hopeful of convincing Ousmane Dembele to put pen to paper on a fresh deal with them. It now remains to be seen if the France international will agree to extend his stay at Camp Nou.

Santi Aouna @Santi_J_FM



• The French player favors



• Meeting scheduled next week between Moussa Sissoko, his agent, and the Catalans. 🚨 Info : A club 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 offers a salary of € 20M + a signing bonus of € 30M for Ousmane Dembélé 🇫🇷.• The French player favors #Barcelona even if he has not yet reached an agreement.• Meeting scheduled next week between Moussa Sissoko, his agent, and the Catalans. 🚨 Info : A club 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 offers a salary of € 20M + a signing bonus of € 30M for Ousmane Dembélé 🇫🇷.• The French player favors #Barcelona even if he has not yet reached an agreement. • Meeting scheduled next week between Moussa Sissoko, his agent, and the Catalans. https://t.co/lJbAVwZuC4

Should Dembele decide against signing a new contract with Barcelona, the Premier League could be his next destination. Newcastle United have already been credited with an interest in the forward.

Apart from Newcastle, another Premier League team have also reportedly made an offer to the 24-year-old. The club, whose identity is yet to be known, are said to have offered Dembele €20m in wages and another €30m as a signing bonus.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

While clubs in the Premier League are keen to sign him, Dembele is in favour of signing a new deal with Barcelona, according to reports.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar