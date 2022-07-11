"He can be the best in the world" – Didier Drogba delivers verdict on 23-year-old linked with Manchester United and Arsenal

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba has heaped praise on Manchester United and Arsenal-linked striker Victor Osimhen. He stated that the Napoli striker has great talent and needs to have the momentum to be the best in the world.

Osimhen, 23, has done well since joining Napoli from Lille in 2020, especially in the previous season. He scored 18 goals and provided six assists in 32 matches in all competitions in the 2021-22 season.

Drogba has certainly been impressed with the Nigerian, as he told Marco Giordano:

"I like him [Osimhen] a lot. Great striker. He can be the best in the world and when you have the talent like he has got, I think it's just a question of momentum."

As per GOAL, Osimhen has been on the radar of Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United. Arsenal have signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City this summer so it remains to be seen if they will still pursue the Nigerian.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, currently only have Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, as the main striking option. As per The Times, the Portuguese has told the club to let him go if any offer comes.

Hence, Manchester United need big reinforcements in the striking department. However, Napoli could demand around €100 million for Osimhen this summer.

Victor Osimhen could stay at Napoli despite interest from Arsenal and Manchester United

While there is interest in the striker from Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle, Osimhen could stay at Napoli to work with manager Luciano Spalletti.

The Nigerian stated in May that he is grateful to the manager and shared how he has improved him as a striker. He told Radio Kiss Kiss (via GOAL):

"I have to thank Spalletti so much. He helped me a lot in my growth as a footballer from many points of view, and I have to thank him and his staff for helping me score all these goals. They helped me improve my movement."

He added:

"He always talks to me after training and trains me both with and without the ball. I know I'm dealing with a very high-level coach, really. It is a great honour and a real pleasure to be trained by him, and I hope to be able to work with him for many more years."

Osimhen's current contract with Napoli expires in 2025. They will also feature in the Champions League next season, which could perhaps be another obstacle in United's pursuit of the Nigerian.

