"He can do many things that we cannot do" - Toni Kroos heaps praises on 18-year-old teammate at Real Madrid

Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos has heaped praise on Arda Guler, who signed for the club from Fenerbahce in the summer.

Los Blancos paid €30 million to bring him to the Spanish capital but he has been sidelined due to injuries since the preseason tour of the USA. There was hope that he could make his senior debut in the league game against Sevilla on 21 October.

But recent reports suggest otherwise. Nevertheless, Guler is a player Real Madrid signed with the long-term picture in mind. Luka Modric (38) and Kroos (33) are in the twilight of their careers and their contracts expire next year.

In their absence, Guler could start getting regular playing time under whoever is managing Real Madrid in the near future. Kroos is apparently already impressed by what he is seeing from the Turkey international in training sessions.

The German legend said, via Yagiz Sabuncuoglu (h/t @MadridXtra on X):

"Arda Güler is only 18 years old but he can do many things that we cannot do."

Guler, 18, largely plays as a No. 10 but can also play out wide. He is known for his deft touch, dribbling skills, and playmaking ability. The teenager registered nine goals and 12 assists in 51 senior games for Fenerbahce before penning a six-year deal at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid go into Sevilla clash in fine form

Real Madrid have had an impressive start to the season. They sit on top of the league table with 24 points from nine league matches so far.

Barcelona dropping four points in their last three league games has seen them fall to third in the table with 21 points. Girona are the surprise team of the season so far, sitting in second with 22 points to their name.

Los Merengues have won all but one of their 11 games across competitions this term. This includes eight wins in La Liga and UEFA Champions League victories against Union Berlin (1-0 and Napoli (3-2).

Their only loss came in the Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid on 24 September. A brace from Alvaro Morata and a goal from Antoine Griezmann ensured Toni Kroos' 35th-minute strike was only a consolation goal.

A week after their clash against Sevilla, Real Madrid will travel to Catalonia to face Barcelona in the first Clasico of the season. Both teams will play in the Champions League group stage before that.