"He can still deliver" - Newcastle United backed to sign Chelsea legend in January

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has backed Newcastle United to sign Chelsea legend Eden Hazard in January.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are reportedly set to make £17 million moves for the Belgium international in the summer.

The former Chelsea superstar could be loaned out by Real Madrid with an obligatory clause to buy for £17 million, as per Football Insider.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra | Real Madrid want Eden Hazard to leave as soon as possible. He's not in the club's plans. "There's no hope" is the message from Real Madrid. | Real Madrid want Eden Hazard to leave as soon as possible. He's not in the club's plans. "There's no hope" is the message from Real Madrid. @marca 🚨| Real Madrid want Eden Hazard to leave as soon as possible. He's not in the club's plans. "There's no hope" is the message from Real Madrid. @marca https://t.co/1N2sVDJOOs

Campbell has suggested that Hazard is worth the risk for the right amount of money thanks to his undisputed quality.

However, the former Everton attacker has insisted that Hazard's injury record will be a worry for the Magpies. He said (as per the aforementioned Football Insider report):

“The thing is, Hazard’s injury record is not much better than Allan Saint-Maximin’s. We all know what Hazard can do.

"If he could rekindle even a quarter of his best he will be devastating for somebody."

He added:

“We have to remember that he carried Chelsea for a few years. Yes, he is not the same player now but he can still deliver."

Campbell has claimed that Hazard would be perfect for Newcastle United for a fee of just £17 million. He said:

“Newcastle would be a good option. I think he would be a great signing for them at £17million.

“How much is left in the tank? He has had a lot of injuries so I’m not sure. It might be worth the risk though.”

Eden Hazard has played just 229 minutes of football across competitions this season, having scored once and created one goal in the process.

The winger has been a major flop ever since his move to Real Madrid in 2019, having missed a total of 72 games with injuries. Hazard has made just 72 appearances for Los Blancos till date, scoring just seven goals and producing 11 assists in the process.

The Magpies, meanwhile, are having a great season under Eddie Howe. With 27 points from 14 games, they are currently third in the Premier League table.

Newcastle United are chasing the signature of Chelsea attacker

As per reports from Express Sport, Newcastle United are plotting a move for Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



They've gone from fighting relegation to being 3rd in the Premier League Eddie Howe joined Newcastle one year ago today.They've gone from fighting relegation to being 3rd in the Premier League Eddie Howe joined Newcastle one year ago today.They've gone from fighting relegation to being 3rd in the Premier League 👏📈 https://t.co/7HbSFxVMwH

The USA international has failed to command a first-team spot for himself since his switch from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. He has played just 563 minutes of football across competitions this campaign, having scored once and assisted twice.

New Blues manager Graham Potter has used the American forward in a range of positions so far, including at wing-back.

Pulisic has struggled under three managers so far and appears to be in desperate need of a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Poll : 0 votes