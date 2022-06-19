"He can’t find better than PSG" - Francesco Totti lauds Kylian Mbappe's decision to snub Real Madrid's offer 

Italian legend Francesco Totti supports Kylian Mbappe's decision to sign a new contract at PSG and snub Real Madrid.

The French international looked like he was set to move to the Spanish capital before deciding to stay at the Parisiens. "The Sun" reports that his new three-year deal will see him earn around £500 million.

"The poor guy, [Kylian] Mbappe must already be sorry." - B/R Football

Kylian Mbappe is generally regarded as one of the world's leading forwards, having scored 39 goals and provided 26 assists in his 46 appearances last season, while also being a key part of the France squad that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Similar to Mbappe, Totti has reportedly turned down Los Blancos on numerous occasions during his legendary career, as he spent all of his 27 seasons at his boyhood club Roma.

When asked about the 23-year-old's forward's decision to stay in Paris, the Italian World Cup winner told "Sky Sport Italia":

“Mbappe? For me it's a choice of the heart, anyone would have chosen to stay there. He must be managed and protected like the great champions, he cannot find better than Paris Saint Germain."

Totti was previously asked by "The Guardian" why he turned down Real Madrid in the mid-2000s, to which he replied (as per "Get French Football News"):

“I wouldn’t go to Real Madrid because it wasn’t my story. My story was Rome, Roma.”

SB @Realmadridplace Florentino: “It does not make sense that France’s president called Mbappé to convince him to stay. Zidane came from Marseille and Benzema from Lyon and succeeded at Real Madrid - they didn’t stop being examples in their country. I don’t know why it happened this way.” Florentino: “It does not make sense that France’s president called Mbappé to convince him to stay. Zidane came from Marseille and Benzema from Lyon and succeeded at Real Madrid - they didn’t stop being examples in their country. I don’t know why it happened this way.” https://t.co/k8AuMbejZy

"Florentino: 'It does not make sense that France's president called Mbappe to convince him to stay." - SB

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe corrects French Football President over missed penalty claim

During last year's European Championship, Mbappe's miss in a penalty shootout meant world champions France were knocked out in the second-round by Switzerland.

According to "The Mirror," the president of the French Football Federation, Noel Le Graet, claimed that he had a meeting with Kylian Mbappe, where the striker said to him:

"I met with him after the Euros, he felt that the Federation had not defended him after his missed penalty and the criticism on the networks. We met for five minutes in my office. He was angry, he didn't want to play for the French team anymore - which he obviously didn't mean.”

Kylian Mbappé @KMbappe

Mais lui considérait qu’il n’y avait pas eu de racisme… Actu Foot @ActuFoot_ :



« Il trouvait que la Fédération ne l’avait pas défendu après son penalty raté et les critiques sur les réseaux. Il ne voulait plus jouer en équipe de France. »



(JDD) Kylian Mbappé ne voulait plus jouer avec l'équipe de France après l’Euro 2020, déclare Noël Le Graët« Il trouvait que la Fédération ne l’avait pas défendu après son penalty raté et les critiques sur les réseaux. Il ne voulait plus jouer en équipe de France. »(JDD) Kylian Mbappé ne voulait plus jouer avec l'équipe de France après l’Euro 2020, déclare Noël Le Graët 😨 :« Il trouvait que la Fédération ne l’avait pas défendu après son penalty raté et les critiques sur les réseaux. Il ne voulait plus jouer en équipe de France. »(JDD) https://t.co/fezG1zN9Ur Oui enfin je lui ai surtout bien expliqué que c’était par rapport au racisme et NON au penalty.Mais lui considérait qu’il n’y avait pas eu de racisme… twitter.com/actufoot_/stat… Oui enfin je lui ai surtout bien expliqué que c’était par rapport au racisme et NON au penalty. Mais lui considérait qu’il n’y avait pas eu de racisme… twitter.com/actufoot_/stat…

However, Mbappe rebuffed the statement on social media, as he claimed:

“I explained to him well that above all else it was in relation to racism, NOT the penalty. However, he thought that there hadn't been any racism...”

The French forward will remain with Paris-Saint Germain.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far