"He comes up with a solution" - Former Barcelona star David Villa claims it's a 'blessing' to play alongside PSG star Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi, who is now at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and David Villa spent just three seasons together at Barcelona but it was filled with trophies, goals and everlasting memories.

Villa joined Barca following Spain's win at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa and won every major trophy during his time in Catalonia. He scored 48 goals and provided 24 assists in 119 career games for the club.

103 of those appearances came alongside Messi, with the pair registering 26 joint goal participations. Villa has shed light on what it was like to share the pitch with the Argentina icon and said in a recent interview, via @forcabarca_ar on Twitter (h/t BarcaUniversal):

"I scored close to 50 goals in three years, almost all of them with a contribution from Leo Messi. When Leo Messi is by your side it’s a blessing, often when things get complicated he comes up with a solution."

Villa spent Barcelona in the summer of 2013 to join Atletico Madrid, after which he embarked on a journey which took him to the United States, Australia and Japan. The 41-year-old, having retired as a player in February 2020, is currently working as Odisha FC's Global Sports Director.

Lionel Messi is also in the final stretch of his playing career, with his future at PSG hanging in the balance. His deal expires at the end of the season but he has reportedly refused offers to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes.

Jordi Alba says Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona would be 'perfect'

Jordi Alba followed in David Villa's footsteps and left Valencia for Barcelona two seasons after the latter's move to Catalonia.

The 34-year-old's future at Spotify Camp Nou is up in the air and there have been claims that Barca could cash in on him this summer. Other reports have stated that Lionel Messi has asked Barcelona to keep him on board for next season if he is to return to the club from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Alba has now given his verdict on the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's potential return to the Blaugrana. Asked to give his opinion on the matter by GOAL, Alba said:

"It is Leo's decision. Honestly, we haven't talked about this topic, but it's clear that in the end, seeing Messi with another shirt other than Barca's is always weird."

Alba's place in Xavi Hernandez's starting XI has come under threat due to the emergence of Alejandro Balde. The former Los Che left-back has started just 12 La Liga games this term and his contract expires at the end of next season.

