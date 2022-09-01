“He'd be in no hurry to land at Stamford Bridge at the moment in the state that they're in” – Craig Burley rules out Neymar leaving PSG for Chelsea 

Craig Burley believes Neymar will not leave PSG to join Chelsea due to the current state of the Premier League club. The 30-year-old superstar has enjoyed an incredible start to the Ligue 1 campaign, registering seven goals and six assists in his opening five games.

Albanus 10 @Kiswili_10 Chelsea are set to make a last minute move to sign PSG star Neymar. Chelsea are set to make a last minute move to sign PSG star Neymar. https://t.co/GdYctuRiHZ

According to The Mail, the Blues have been offered the chance to sign Neymar, but Burley believes that the PSG forward will not approve of a move to Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel's side have endured a difficult start to the season, having only won two of their opening five Premier League encounters.

The former Blues and Scotland midfielder told ESPN:

“Not happening not a chance, no chance. He's got a T.V hasn't he, I'm presuming he's watched Chelsea as well. He'd be in no hurry to land at Stamford Bridge at the moment in the state that they're in. Even with the issues, tantrums and stuff, in a football sense with the WC coming up, it's going pretty well.”

The west London club's forward line has attracted particular criticism from supporters. Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner have both left this summer and Tuchel's side appear to be lacking a top-class centre-forward.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



PSG could be open to letting one of their star forwards leave the club.



- @MailSport Chelsea have been offered an incredible deal to sign Neymar from PSG. Todd Boehly is prepared to give Thomas Tuchel what he wants to complete his squad before tomorrow's deadline.PSG could be open to letting one of their star forwards leave the club. Chelsea have been offered an incredible deal to sign Neymar from PSG. Todd Boehly is prepared to give Thomas Tuchel what he wants to complete his squad before tomorrow's deadline.PSG could be open to letting one of their star forwards leave the club.- @MailSport

Chelsea offered advice on how to sign alternative to PSG superstar Neymar

Despite a summer of speculation, Neymar appears almost certain to stay at PSG as he still has three years left on his current contract.

This may lead the Blues to turn their attention to Everton star Anthony Gordon, who has enjoyed an excellent start to the season. The 21-year-old winger has scored in back-to-back top-flight appearances and has been heavily linked with a big-money move to Stamford Bridge.

Journalist Dean Jones believes the two-time European champions may have to offer the Toffees a player in return to sign their target, as he told the Ranks FC podcast (as quoted by HITC Sport):

“Anthony Gordon is looking more like a £70m signing. Upwards of £70m even because Everton don’t consider £60m plus £10m enough to sign Anthony Gordon. I was told that Chelsea still have one more trick up their sleeve. They still want to go for Gordon and they still have one trick that they’re going to try to get him into Chelsea, so we’ll see what happens.

He added:

“I think the trick is to offer Broja on Deadline Day, that’s probably the trick.”

Broja enjoyed a successful loan spell at Southampton last season, but the 20-year-old appears to be a fringe player for Tuchel this term.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Admittedly this has been a crazy transfer window, but not quite 'Neymar to Chelsea' crazy. No indication from PSG they are currently contemplating a sale. No direct club-to-club contact to date. Neymar to #CFC is being termed "rumour" from PSG's perspective, according to sources. Admittedly this has been a crazy transfer window, but not quite 'Neymar to Chelsea' crazy. No indication from PSG they are currently contemplating a sale. No direct club-to-club contact to date. Neymar to #CFC is being termed "rumour" from PSG's perspective, according to sources.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy