“He’d improve any team on the planet” – Gary Lineker heaps praise on “unbelievable” Chelsea star

Gary Lineker has acclaimed Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante and said his presence would enhance any football club across different leagues.

Lineker termed Kante the 'unsung hero' of Chelsea as they cement their position at the top of the English Premier League this season.

Speaking on Match of the Day's Top 10 podcast with Micah Richards and Alan Shearer, Lineker said:

“He’s quiet, isn’t he. And he’s so modest and he’s shy and he smiles all the time. He should be in the top ten superheroes. He’s a player. Unbelievable. He’d improve any team on the planet, wouldn’t he? People talk about him on the ball… he breaks the lines, you know. He can burst through.”

Meanwhile, Micah Richards denies accepting Kante as an 'unsung hero' and Alan Shearer includes the Parisian in his Top-3 list. Shearer said Kante could be more than what he is if he gets a regular start in the Premier League.

Regular inuries to Kante is turning out to be Chelsea's achilles heel

N'Golo Kante was one of the key players for Leicester City when they lifted the 2015-16 EPL title. The Frenchman was scouted by Steve Walsh from Stade Malherbe Caen, where he featured for two seasons.

He was lauded for his interceptions and tackles in the very first year he played for Leicester City. Chelsea received Kante's services after he signed a five-year deal for €32 million in 2016. He has been brilliant for the Blues since his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

But recently, Kante has had some major issues as he keeps on getting injured frequently. Midway through the 2021-22 season, Chelsea are facing major injury issues despite them holding on tight to their table-top position.

Kante has not been a regular in the starting 11 for Chelsea alongside Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian had started-off his second EPL stint brilliantly before getting injured.

Chelsea thrashed Juventus 4-0 in their second tie of the Champions League at Stamford Bridge in which Kante twisted his ankle. Courtesy of their win at home, Chelsea have qualified for the next round of the Champions League.

Kante has been put on medical treatment and might miss the Premier League clash against Manchester United this weekend.

Scores of injuries to the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell make Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's job worrisome. Tuchel will now have to turn towards his bench to bring in replacements. He will hope they can maintain the winning campaign in the Premier League and hold the lead at the top tight.

