“He is so dangerous” – David O’Leary lavishes praise on ‘silky’ Arsenal star

Former Republic of Ireland international David O'Leary has lavished praise on in-form Arsenal star Martin Odegaard.

The Norway international is the captain of a Gunners side that hold an eight-point lead atop the Premier League after 28 games. Speaking to TalkSPORT (h/t HITC), O'Leary, who spent two decades at Arsenal as a centre-back, said:

"He is very silky, and he can give you accurate ball. And where he plays he is so dangerous."

Odegaard is indeed one of the smoothest dribblers around and one of the finest playmakers in the Premier League. The ball virtually sticks to his feet whenever he's in possession, and he knows how to wriggle his way out of tight spaces.

The 24-year-old joined the Gunners from Real Madrid on a permanent transfer for €35 million in the summer of 2021. That number is now beginning to look like a bargain for Mikel Arteta's side.

Odegaard has ten goals and seven assists in 27 Premier League games this season. O'Leary isn't the first to praise him for his exploits during this campaign, and he won't be the last.

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie Redknapp recently said that the Norwegian is the best midfielder in the league right now. Don Hutchinson, who notably played as a midfielder for Liverpool, has gone a step further and said that Odegaard is the Premier League Player of the Season so far.

Wayne Rooney predicts Manchester City to beat Arsenal in title race

Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney has predicted Manchester City to pip Arsenal to the Premier League title this season.

The Gunners have amassed 69 points from 28 games, while City, who have a game in hand, are on 61. The latter are set to face Liverpool at the Etihad on April 1 in a decisive Premier League clash.

"I hope Arsenal do win it, (but) I think City will pip them to it. It’s going to be intriguing. I think because Arsenal have not been in this position for a long time, and it can be a lot of pressure to go with that."

Rooney, who manages Major League Soccer side D.C. United, would know a thing or two about being in such positions. He won the Premier League five times during his 13-year stay at Old Trafford.

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole has also predicted that Manchester City will win their fifth Premier League title under Pep Guardiola this season. The Sky Blues and the Gunners play each other in the league on April 26 in Manchester.

