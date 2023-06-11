“He is a very demanding coach" - Christopher Nkunku heaps praises on manager linked with PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have yet to announce their new manager, but reports suggest that former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann is the frontrunner for the position. Christopher Nkunku, a former PSG player, who Nagelsmann coached for two seasons, recently shared his thoughts on the German manager potentially taking charge of the Ligue 1 side.

Speaking at a press conference, Nkunku praised Nagelsmann for his significant impact on his development as a player. The 25-year-old emphasized Nagelsmann's focus on football and tactical aspects, describing him as a demanding coach. Nkunku highlighted Nagelsmann's preference for attacking football, emphasizing scoring goals and creating numerous scoring opportunities.

He said via PSG Talk:

“He is a coach who has helped me a lot to develop, focused on football, on the tactical aspect. He is a very demanding coach. He likes attacking football, with quite a few goals. He likes his team to create a lot of chances and find themselves in the opposing penalty area.''

“We saw his good work at Bayern Munich. I am not surprised that a club like PSG is moving towards him.”

Having witnessed Nagelsmann's successful tenure at Bayern Munich, Nkunku expressed his lack of surprise regarding PSG's interest in the talented coach. The French club faces a crucial decision in their coaching appointment, particularly with star player Kylian Mbappe having just one more year left on his contract.

Should Nagelsmann assume the role at the French club, the club would receive Nkunku's approval, as the player attests to the coach's abilities. The French club will undoubtedly hope that Nagelsmann can follow in the footsteps of previous successful German managers.

Fans and stakeholders of the French club eagerly await the official announcement of their new manager as the club strives to build a squad capable of challenging for major honors, including the prestigious UEFA Champions League.

Saudi-based club Al-Taawoun FC pursue PSG's Mauro Icardi with verbal proposal

Al-Taawoun FC, a Saudi Arabian club, is reportedly preparing to make a verbal proposal to Mauro Icardi, the Argentine striker currently under contract with Paris Saint-Germain. While discussions are in the early stages, the interest from Saudi clubs in Icardi has resurfaced, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Icardi was very happy at Galatasaray last season and no decision has been made. It will also depend on PSG. Understand Al-Taawoun FC are set to make verbal proposal to Mauro Icardi. Deal at early stages but Saudi clubs are again on it.Icardi was very happy at Galatasaray last season and no decision has been made. It will also depend on PSG. Understand Al-Taawoun FC are set to make verbal proposal to Mauro Icardi. Deal at early stages but Saudi clubs are again on it. 🇸🇦🇦🇷 #transfersIcardi was very happy at Galatasaray last season and no decision has been made. It will also depend on PSG. https://t.co/7zWVPrt7wz

During the previous season, Icardi enjoyed a successful spell at Galatasaray and expressed his contentment with the Turkish club. However, no final decision has been made regarding his future.

Icardi's statistics speak for themselves, as he has featured in 92 matches for the French champions, scoring 38 goals and providing 10 assists. For Galatasaray, he has scored 23 times in 26 matches with eight assists. His goal-scoring prowess and attacking contributions have caught the attention of Al-Taawoun FC, who are keen on securing his services.

