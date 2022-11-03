"He is a different player from Neymar" - PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe speaks about new signing and says he was 'not used to playing'

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Kylian Mbappe has opened up on teammate Carlos Soler's contributions to the team's 2-1 UEFA Champions League (UCL) win over Juventus.

Having joined the Ligue 1 side in an €18 million move from Valencia this summer, Soler made his first UCL start of the season in Neymar Jr.'s absence. The Brazilian missed the club's final group-stage encounter after accumulating three yellow cards in the first five Champions League games of the ongoing campaign.

Mbappe conceded that Soler is yet to get fully up to speed as he has played just 307 minutes for PSG across competitions so far this season. He also added that the Spain international is not the same player as Neymar. The France international told RMC Sport after the victory over Juventus:

"Carlos was not used to playing. He is a different player from Neymar. We did what we could, we managed to do good things and come away with the victory."

Mbappe opened the scoring for PSG in the 13th minute, but Leonardo Bonucci's goal in the 39th minute brought things back on level terms in Turin. Substitute Nuno Mendes scored the winner for the visitors in the 69th minute to help them take all three points from the match.

PSG finish second in UCL Group H despite staying unbeaten and immense contributions from Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi

PSG could only finish second in Group H despite having 14 points from six matches and staying unbeaten in the group stage. SL Benfica, who also accumulated 14 points, pipped them to the top spot on the basis of away goals scored in the group.

The Portuguese side registered a heavy 6-1 away win over Maccabi Haifa in their final Group H match, while the Parisians managed just a 2-1 victory over Juventus.

The Christophe Galtier-managed side also saw their attacking trio of Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi fire on all cylinders throughout the group stage. The Frenchman is the joint top-scorer in the UCL so far with seven goals, while Messi is joint-sixth with four goals.

The Argentine leads the assists chart with four, and is followed by Neymar, who is joint-fourth with three assists. However, the trio couldn't help the Parisians finish atop the group and a tough Round of 16 draw awaits them.

