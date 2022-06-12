"He doesn’t kick a ball!" - Antonio Cassano slams Chelsea superstar for his transfer dilemma 

Serie A legend Antonio Cassano has slammed Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku for demanding a return to Inter Milan just a year after his move to Stamford Bridge.

The 29-year-old forward endured a miserable first season back in west London following his club-record move from the Nerazzurri, having scored just 15 times in 44 appearances.

According to The Telegraph, Lukaku is hoping to force a move away from Chelsea so he can return to Inter Milan, where he guided the Italian giants to their first Scudetto in a decade during the 2020/21 campaign.

However, former Inter striker Cassano is unsure how fans would react to the Belgian international's return to the club, as he told Bobo TV (as per The Evening Standard):

“I wouldn't take him back. He said he was going to his dream team, earning 15 million euros. Now, however, in London he doesn’t kick a ball and would like to return to Italy. Inter's problem, given that Dybala is coming, is that if they get Lukaku they have to sell Lautaro. Again, I would not sign Lukaku."

He added:

“Also because first of all you have to pay for him, but then you have to see the reaction of the fans: if he scores two goals per game, okay, but otherwise the situation becomes quite difficult. Lukaku has to think about it. At this point, I say he stays at Chelsea.”

Paul Merson urges Arsenal to try and sign Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku

The Gunners are in desperate need of a centre-forward this summer following the recent departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, with Eddie Nketiah's future also appearing uncertain.

Merson has urged his former side to make a move for Lukaku, who has made no secret of the fact that he has not enjoyed his time in Thomas Tuchel's side.

The former England midfielder wrote in his Daily Star column:

"Arsenal should make a cheeky £60m bid for Romelu Lukaku this summer. Because if Chelsea are so desperate to let him go that they're talking about loaning him to Inter Milan, surely they would take the money! Arsenal haven't had someone who is big and strong and dynamic like that since Kevin Campbell."

He added:

"I know he hasn't scored a lot of goals this season but Lukaku is an elite goalscorer. Arsenal play great football up to the edge of the box but then it often fizzles out. Arsenal go through the lines. They want their striker on the edge of the box. It would suit him."

