"He doesn’t want him" - Journalist claims PL manager does not want his side to sign Chelsea star

Dean Jones reports that Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has opposed a potential swoop for Chelsea defender Axel Disasi. The Frenchman's future is uncertain, and he doesn't look likely to be part of Enzo Maresca's plans at Stamford Bridge.

St James' Park has been touted as a potential destination for Disasi, who joined the Blues only last summer. He has five years left on his contract, but a departure could take place before the transfer window draws close.

English journalist Jones claims Howe doesn't want Disasi at Newcastle even though the Magpies are set to miss out on Marc Guehi. England's Euro 2024 hero had been their top target but they've failed to reach an agreement with Crystal Palace.

Jones said on the Chasing Green Arrows YouTube channel:

"If they don’t get Guehi. I don’t think they will sign another centre-back. Eddie Howe was like ‘he’s the one I want, if I can’t get him I don’t want anyone else.’ They were offered Disasi, but he doesn’t rate Disasi at all, he doesn’t want him. (Trevoh) Chalobah? Maybe, maybe that gets mooted to Newcastle, but I don’t think they want him."

Reports had claimed Disasi was on Newcastle's radar after giving up on Guehi. Chelsea are prepared to part with the five-cap France international after bolstering their defense with the addition of Tosin Adarabioyo.

There has also been talk of moves to France or Italy for the versatile defender. He could be one to watch on deadline day.

Disasi, 26, was a regular under former manager Mauricio Pochettino last season. He played 44 games across competitions, helping his side keep 10 clean sheets and scoring three goals.

"Ready to do this" - Axel Disasi insisted he was ready to adapt to Enzo Maresca's brand of football at Chelsea

Axel Disasi appeared against Servette this week (Image - Getty)

Maresca replaced Pochettino as Chelsea manager before pre-season, and the Italian looked to implement his playing philosophy. This led to question marks over Disasi's future, and he missed much of pre-season due to a hernia operation.

Disasi was enthusiastic about playing under Maresca when speaking earlier this month. The former Monaco man told the club's media:

"The idea is very clear; I think I'll learn very quickly. He wants to hold on to the football with a lot of possession and these are the things I like. I am completely ready to do this, and I will enjoy playing in this way."

Disasi's only appearances under Maresca have been in the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs. He played right and left-back in Chelsea's 3-2 aggregate win over Swiss outfit Servette.

