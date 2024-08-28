Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues prepare Victor Osimhen offer, Newcastle eyeing Axel Disasi, and more - August 28, 2024

Chelsea are putting together final preparations ahead of their Europa Conference League playoffs second-leg against Servette at Stade de Geneve on Thursday, August 29. The Blues won the first leg 2-0, thanks to goals from Christopher Nkunku and Noni Madueke.

Meanwhile, the London giants are working on an official bid for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, Newcastle United have turned their attention to Axel Disasi.

On that note, let's look at the major Chelsea transfer stories from August 28, 2024.

Chelsea prepare Victor Osimhen offer

Victor Osimhen

Chelsea are preparing their opening offer for Victor Osimhen, according to reputed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio. The Blues remain on the hunt for a new No. 9 this summer, despite having signed Marc Guiu from Barcelona.

Osimhen has been a long-term target for the Stamford Bridge hierarchy and they have been hot on his heels for a while. However, the London giants are proposing a loan deal, while the 25-year-old only wants a permanent move.

It is also believed that the Nigerian striker wants a premium salary to agree to a move. Osimhen also has admirers in the Middle East, and Al-Ahli reportedly have a deal in place with Napoli for his services. However, the player is yet to give his consent to the move.

Chelsea have now stepped up their efforts to secure his services. However, the Blues want to complete a deal on their terms and as such, Osimhen may have to reduce his wage demands if he wants the move.

Newcastle United eyeing Axel Disasi

Axel Disasi

Newcastle United are eyeing a move for Axel Disasi in the final days of the transfer window, according to The Athletic. The Magpies are looking to reinforce their backline before the end of the summer and were previously interested in Marc Guehi.

However, prising him away from Crystal Palace has proven to be a challenge. Newcastle have now ended their pursuit of the 23-year-old and turned to Disasi as an alternative.

The Frenchman is no longer guaranteed first team football at Stamford Bridge after missing the entire pre-season due to surgery. His contract with Chelsea expires in 2029, but he could be on his way this summer. The Magpies have already established contact with the Blues to discuss the possibilities of a deal in the next couple of days.

Fabrizio Romano updates on Blues' Ivan Toney pursuit

Ivan Toney

Chelsea will only move for Ivan Toney if they falter in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The English striker has entered the final year of his contract with Brentford and is reluctant to sign a new deal.

The 28-year-old is looking for a new adventure and is also linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, the Blues wants a new No. 9 this summer, but their efforts to sign Osimhen haven't been fruitful so far.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano stated that Toney's future could be decided over the coming days.

“Ivan Toney will be one to watch in the final days of the summer transfer window because there is still interest from Saudi. Al-Ahli have his name next to Victor Osimhen as a potential option for the final days," Romano wrote.

He continued:

“The talks remain ongoing for Ivan Toney and Brentford, but he could also be an option for English clubs, a late-minute opportunity, in the event of not going to Saudi.”

Romano added that the 28-year-old is likely to cost a decent fee this year.

"There are many rumours about Chelsea too and he could be one of the names under consideration, but only in the event of Chelsea not signing Victor Osimhen themselves – as he remains their priority target," Romano wrote.

He concluded:

“So, Ivan Toney could definitely be one to watch in the final days. It’s important to remember that Brentford are still asking for important money. They rejected a bid of around £37m-£38m from Al-Ahli in the past week, but conversations remain active with the club.”

Toney is proven in the Premier League and could be a cost-effective alternative to Osimhen.

