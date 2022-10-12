“He has been on an ego train that has been stimming with no driver and no brakes” – Ex-Chelsea star brutally slams Kylian Mbappe for ‘crying like a big baby’ at PSG

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley has ripped into Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe for reportedly wanting to leave the club.

As per ESPN, the Frenchman would be willing to leave as early as January due to his broken relationship with the club. This comes just three months after he signed a big new contract at the Parc des Princes.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Kylian Mbappe's relationship with PSG has broken down and he wants to leave the club in the January transfer window, sources have told ESPN. Kylian Mbappe's relationship with PSG has broken down and he wants to leave the club in the January transfer window, sources have told ESPN. https://t.co/PoBv66Fyjt

Mbappe became the highest-paid footballer in the world with a new contract beside receiving a big signing fee. The 23-year-old forward was highly linked with Real Madrid but opted to stay at PSG. However, he now wants to leave the club soon.

Burley has slammed Mbappe after reports came out about the Frenchman's state of unrest at the club. He told ESPN FC:

"They did try and bring some strikers to fulfill his promises, to play and give him his freedom, he's just not a team player. It's what Kylian wants Kylian gets."

He added:

"I don't care what Galtier says, I don't care what PSG say, let's be honest about it. This man unless he gets his own way is the biggest baby in world football at the moment, there's no doubt about it. His ego is out of control, a few months ago when they gave him the earth, he told everybody the total BS that this was a project, his words not mine."

Burley accused Mbappe of being a "big baby" and opined that he should have left PSG in the summer. He said:

“Do you think every footballer gets to play exactly where they want in every game and every team is perfect and every promise a club makes is kept, no it's not but I'm not surprised. They tried to get Lewandowski, they gave him a van full of cash, huge salary; mollycoddled him, wrapped him in cotton wool and a few months into the season he's crying like a big baby because he's not playing his favourite position, I mean come on."

He added:

“I said at the time he should have made the move in the summer, he should have cut ties in the summer, he didn't..and whenever Kylian Mbappe doesn't get what he wants, the proverbial toys come out the pram, there's no other way to look at it. I said it months ago, he's a majestic footballer but he has been on an ego train that has been stimming with no driver and no brakes.”

Sergio Ramos on reports of Kylian Mbappe wanting to leave PSG

PSG defender Sergio Ramos has shared his thoughts on reports of Mbappe wanting to leave the club. He stated (via the aforementioned ESPN report):

"I see him [Mbappe] very happy. I enjoy playing with him and his friendship. If he has to say something he will say it. And he just renewed his contract. We have to stay away from the reports that are going around since we don't know if they are true"

The France international scored in PSG's 1-1 draw against Benfica at the Parc des Princes in the UEFA Champions League yesterday (October 11). The Parisians will next host Marseille in Ligue 1 on October 16.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Mbappe is now PSG’s all-time leading UCL goal scorer at 23 years old Mbappe is now PSG’s all-time leading UCL goal scorer at 23 years old 😳 https://t.co/IDOMPODn9S

