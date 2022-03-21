"He escaped the cataclysm of the day" - French journalist claims Lionel Messi was lucky to miss PSG's embarrassing loss to Monaco

French journalist Daniel Riolo has said that Lionel Messi was fortuitous to miss Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s 3-0 defeat to AS Monaco in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The league leaders, who travelled to Monaco sans Messi, put up a rather unimpressive display. Nevertheless, they still hold a healthy 12-point cushion atop the league table as they look set to win their eighth Ligue 1 title in ten years.

However, their insipid performance against Monaco was slammed by French journalist Daniel Riolo. He tweeted (as reported via le10sport) after their defeat (translated from French):

“PSG have decided to be ridiculous and shameful until the end of the season? Is this the project? Neymar gave his life to come back against Real. Logic that he drags himself like a DH player on the field and forgiveness for DH players."

He added:

"If Paris Saint-Germain and Qatar want to gain a minimum of respect, several players and coaches must go into the accounts and be cleared on the spot! And against Lorient, will people still come and explain to PSG supporters that you shouldn't whistle? Say nothing."

Riolo also took a dig at Messi, who missed the game due to illness, saying:

"Messi did well to have a sore stomach; he escaped the cataclysm of the day."

PSG have failed to get going this season

The Ligue 1 giants assembled a brilliant team last summer. They brought in the likes of Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi, Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma to Paris.

Also comprising Neymar, Marco Veratti and Kylian Mbappe, the Parisian club were tipped as the favourites to win the UEFA Champions League this season. They drew Real Madrid in the Round of 16 clash. After leading 2-0 on aggregate with 29 minutes to go in the tie, they conceded thrice in 17 minutes as their European campaign ended in a whimper.

RESULTS



Football. Nothing like it.



Benzema hat-trick secures last-8 spot for Real Madrid; Mbappé scores opener in Bernabéu thriller

Man. City through 5-0 on aggregate; Carson denies Paulinho to mark second competition appearance



🤔 Best moment tonight?



#UCL RESULTSFootball. Nothing like it.🤯 Benzema hat-trick secures last-8 spot for Real Madrid; Mbappé scores opener in Bernabéu thrillerMan. City through 5-0 on aggregate; Carson denies Paulinho to mark second competition appearance🤔 Best moment tonight? ⏰ RESULTS ⏰Football. Nothing like it. 😅🤯 Benzema hat-trick secures last-8 spot for Real Madrid; Mbappé scores opener in Bernabéu thriller 🔵 Man. City through 5-0 on aggregate; Carson denies Paulinho to mark second competition appearance🤔 Best moment tonight? #UCL

They have also been knocked out of the domestic cup competition by Nice, leaving them with the prospect of winning just one trophy (Ligue 1) this season.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has come under immense criticism along with the players at the club for being unable to deliver as a team. Their latest 3-0 defeat to Monaco only increases the scrutiny.

