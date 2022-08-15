"He would be a fabulous player" - Graeme Souness urges Manchester United to sign 27-year-old Premier League star 

Liverpool great Graeme Souness has urged Manchester United to make a move for Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn this summer.

Manager Erik ten Hag has started his tenure at Old Trafford in the worst possible way, losing his first two games in charge. A 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion was followed by a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of Thomas Frank's Brentford on Saturday (August 13).

Midfield has been an area where the Red Devils have looked completely out of depth as the duo of Fred and Scott McTominay have both come under scrutiny.

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness has advised Manchester United to make a move for his Scottish international midfielder John McGinn.Souness has claimed that McGinn's all-round game could solve the Red Devils' issues in the middle of the park.

He told talkSPORT, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“I’m thinking John McGinn. He would be a fabulous player for Manchester United. He is the kind of player that would get up and make that kind of tackle, make a challenge. They didn’t have that on the weekend."

Richie ramos🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲 @Richie_Ramos29 Manchester United has a player named Scott mctominay playing in midfield for 4 years this same player isn’t good enough to start for a nation called Scotland because of McGinn and billy Gilmour etc ie billy glimour is owned by Chelsea and man’s nowhere near their first team Manchester United has a player named Scott mctominay playing in midfield for 4 years this same player isn’t good enough to start for a nation called Scotland because of McGinn and billy Gilmour etc ie billy glimour is owned by Chelsea and man’s nowhere near their first team 😂

Ten Hag has made just three signings this summer altogether and only one of them has been in midfield. Christian Eriksen arrived on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Brentford. However, the Red Devils are still believed to be in the market for midfield reinforcements.

As per Sky Sports, Erik ten Hag's side have already agreed a fee with Juventus for Adrien Rabiot although the move is yet to be finalized. Meanwhile, their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong continues, with Metro recently reporting that the player is now open to a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United's chances of landing the Aston Villa star are slim

John McGinn might have been a solid signing for United but the chances of the move happening are quite small. Steven Gerrard has announced the Scotsman as his new skipper this summer, which shows that he is held in high regard at Villa Park.

joshua raeburn🤙🏻 @JR8BRN @ManUtd need a player like John McGinn in the middle of the park @ManUtd need a player like John McGinn in the middle of the park💯💯💯

The Red Devils were previously advised to make a move for the midfielder by none other than Sir Alex Ferguson. However, Aston Villa have managed to keep their key midfielder at the club, which indicates he is indispensable at the Midlands club.

