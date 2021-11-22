“He is far from finished in his development” – Tuchel claims there is no reason to get carried away with performances of Chelsea star

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has explained that Blues star Reece James is far from finished in terms of his development. The German tactician also insisted that the London giants should not get carried away by the wing-back's performances.

The Stamford Bridge outfit ensured they remained at the top of the Premier League table with a 3-0 victory over Leicester City on Saturday. Chelsea currently enjoy a three-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

One of the star players for Chelsea against Brendan Rodgers' side was right wing-back James. The England international provided the assist for N'Golo Kante's goal, while also helping the side keep a clean sheet.

Squawka Football @Squawka Only Mateo Kovacic has recorded more assists (5) than Reece James (4) for Chelsea in the Premier League this season.



Another game, another goal contribution for the wing-back. 🔥 Only Mateo Kovacic has recorded more assists (5) than Reece James (4) for Chelsea in the Premier League this season. Another game, another goal contribution for the wing-back. 🔥 https://t.co/DlX31ZR93f

James has been in fine form for Tuchel's side so far this season. The 21-year-old has scored four goals and provided four assists from nine appearances in the Premier League so far.

William Hill @WilliamHill Only two players have scored 4+ goals and provided 4+ assists in the Premier League this season:



✅ Mohamed Salah

✅ Reece James



One of them is a wing-back. 🤪 Only two players have scored 4+ goals and provided 4+ assists in the Premier League this season:✅ Mohamed Salah✅ Reece JamesOne of them is a wing-back. 🤪 https://t.co/SEV4OUOPsz

However, Chelsea manager Tuchel has stressed the need for the Blues to avoid getting carried away by his performances. The former Borussia Dortmund boss is also of the view that the wing-back is far from finished in terms of his development. He said:

"Right now he plays as a wing-back and does it on a very high level. I see no reason now why we need to get carried away, they do not help us. I am happy when he tries to be the best Reece James, when he plays he needs to be the best version of himself. He is improving, he takes responsibility and it is needed. He is far from finished in his developement and can be a big player for Chelsea", Tuchel told a press conference.

James also shined for the England national team during the recently concluded international break. He claimed an assist in the Three Lions' 5-0 win over Albania.

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea turn attention towards Champions League

Chelsea currently enjoy a three-point lead over second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel's side, though, will now turn their attention towards the Champions League.

The Blues sit second in their Champions League group with nine points from four matches. They will be hopeful of booking their place in the round of 16 of the competition when they face Serie A giants Juventus at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

A win against the Old Lady on Tuesday would see Chelsea progress into the next round of the Champions League.

Edited by Parimal