"He forgets that" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp takes shot at Chelsea owner for All-Star Game idea

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit back at Chelsea owner Todd Boehly's idea for a Premier League All-Star game. The Reds manager does not believe the fans want to see such a match.

Klopp was talking to the media after Liverpool's 2-1 win over AFC Ajax when he was quizzed about Boehly's idea for an All-Star game. The German immediately rebuffed the thought, but invited the Chelsea owner to explain his viewpoint.

The Liverpool manager was quoted as saying by Metro:

"He doesn't hesitate, he doesn't wait long! Great. When he finds a date for that, he can call me. He forgets that in the big sports in America, these sports have four-month breaks so they're quite happy they can do a little bit of sport in these breaks."

Klopp added:

"It's completely different in football. Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well and let them play a football team?"

The Reds boss was also shocked to think about the potential teams that could go up against each other in an all-star game. Players from Liverpool, Manchester United, Everton and Newcastle United will face the other team formed with Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur players.

"I'm surprised by the question so please don't judge my answers too much, but maybe he can explain it to me at one point. I'm not sure people want to see that."

Klopp continued:

"Imagine that, [Manchester] United, Liverpool, Everton, Newcastle players all on one team. That's not the national team, just a north team. Interesting game. All the London guys together. Arsenal, Tottenham. Great. Did he really say it? Interesting."

Chelsea owner wants Premier League to start All-Star games

Boehly was speaking at the SALT Conference on Tuesday, September 13, when he expressed his surprise at the Premier League not having an All-Star game.

He said:

"Ultimately I hope the Premier League takes a little bit of a lesson from American sports. And really starts to figure out, why don't we do a tournament with the bottom-four sports teams, why isn't there an All-Star game?"

Boehly added:

"People are talking about more money for the pyramid, in the MLB All-Star game this year we made $200 million from a Monday and a Tuesday."

On the pitch, Chelsea will play their second UEFA Champions League match on Wednesday (September 14) against Red Bull Salzburg. The contest will mark Graham Potter's first game in charge of the Blues.

