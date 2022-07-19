"He gets less money from us" - Barcelona president Joan Laporta hails Lewandowski for rejecting advances from Chelsea and PSG

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has hailed Robert Lewandowski for choosing to join his team over Chelsea and PSG despite the Blaugrana offering him lower wages.

The Polish international reached an agreement with the Blaugrana on Friday and later joined them on their US pre-season tour. Costing a hefty €45 million, he took a significant pay cut to facilitate his move to Barcelona, despite having offers from other top clubs like Chelsea and PSG.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona The words of Robert Lewandowski: The words of Robert Lewandowski: https://t.co/nx2UCULhiQ

Both the Blues and PSG are in the market for a new striker, and Bayern Munich preferred to sell Lewandowski to either of them. However, the striker had his heart set on a move to the Blaugrana instead.

According to Spanish news outlet AS, the 33-year-old accepted a 25% pay cut - he drew €12 million net per year with the Bavarians - but will take home only €9 million at Barcelona.

Laporta is thankful to the striker for that and said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"We competed with PSG and Chelsea for Lewandowski, and he wanted to come to us, we must thank him because he gets less money from us".

Barcelona are in poor financial shape right now, which is forcing them to reduce their wage bill. The club is also looking to sell some of their players for that reason. Frenkie de Jong, Samuel Umtiti, Miralem Pjanic, Oscar Mingueza and Memphis Depay are all facing uncertain futures at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have had a spectacular transfer window

Barcelona have made five signings so far this summer - Lewandowski, Raphinha, Pablo Torre, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen. Among the quartet, only the latter is a defender.

The Blaugrana have had quite a transfer window, but they're not done yet. Laporta has said that the club will now look to bolster their defence.

"After Lewandowski deal, we are now looking at strengthening the defence," said Laporta.

Barcelona are looking for a back-up to Jordi Alba, and Chelsea's Marcos Alonso has emerged as a potential signing.

With Dani Alves cutting short his second term at the club, there's a need for another left-back too, especially with Sergino Dest potentially leaving. Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is also on their radar and could complete a move to Barcelona this week (as per Foot Mercato).

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



"We competed with PSG and Chelsea for Lewandowski and he wanted to come to us, we must thank him because he gets less money from us". Barça president Laporta: "After Lewandowski deal, we are now looking at strengthening the defense"."We competed with PSG and Chelsea for Lewandowski and he wanted to come to us, we must thank him because he gets less money from us". Barça president Laporta: "After Lewandowski deal, we are now looking at strengthening the defense". 🔵🔴 #FCB "We competed with PSG and Chelsea for Lewandowski and he wanted to come to us, we must thank him because he gets less money from us".

Following an underwhelming 2021-22 campaign, which saw the side finish trophyless for the second time in three seasons, the Blaugrana are undergoing a massive rebuild.

Their new signings look promising on paper. The pre-season games will give a hint of what to expect from Xavi's new-look side in the new season.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far