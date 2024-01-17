Kyle Walker has heaped praise on his Manchester City teammate Kevin De Bruyne and stated that the Belgian is in the same bracket as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Speaking to the media at The Best FIFA Football Awards, Walker claimed that De Buryne is one of the best players in the world.

He hailed the Belgian for his impact in the recent 3-2 Premier League win over Newcastle United, where the former Chelsea man came on to score and assist in the final stages of the match.

"I think there's only certain players, the likes of Messi and Ronaldo, that you can say are in the same bracket as Kevin – Kevin goes into that bracket for me. When he came on against Newcastle, you could feel that push, you could feel that energy and that excitement. He gives you a lift and Kevin is at his best when he's on the ball playing passes that you don't think are even visible to play," Walker stated.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are hailed as the best players ever, while there are recent shouts for Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne to be the best Premier League midfielder ever.

Chris Sutton dismisses claims that Manchester City star is the best PL midfielder

Chris Sutton was not happy with calls for Kevin De Bruyne to be named the best Premier League midfielder ever. He claims that there were two better midfielders in the league than the Belgian and named his top five.

The pundit named Arsenal legend Partick Vieira as the fifth in his list, with Chelsea top-scorer Frank Lampard at number four.

Sutton said on Mail Sport's It's All Kicking Off podcast:

"Patrick Vieira at five. I mean just the way he lifted that Arsenal team, the greatest Arsenal team I've ever seen in my lifetime. He had everything, brilliant leadership, he was strong, he was robust. Lifted players around him, but he would be in at five. Frank Lampard at four, his numbers, the goals he scored. A lot of penalties. A lot of 30 yarders as well. Big goals as well, a big game player. So he'd be my number four."

The former Chelsea striker went on to name Manchester City star De Bruyne at number three before stating that Manchester United legends Roy Keane and Paul Scholes were the best ever to play in the Premier League.

"The artist Kevin De Bruyne at three. What can't he do? He's got such unbelievable awareness. Eyes in the back of his head. At number two, Roy Keane. I just would have loved to have been in that Manchester United team in that dressing room. I was in awe of him [and of] that whole United team. He was the leader, he was the catalyst, he was the go-to man, the driving force, so he would be in it too. My number one would be Paul Scholes. I mean, what couldn't he do?" Sutton added.

De Bruyne has just returned from injury for Manchester City and was key in their win over Newcastle United.