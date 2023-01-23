"He has got the Maldini in him" - Pundit urges Liverpool to sign Chelsea's Thiago Silva and form incredible Van Dijk partnership

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino believes Blues centre-back Thiago Silva would be a perfect fit for Liverpool.

The Irish pundit lavished praise on the Brazilian defender for his performance in the Premier League encounter between the two teams on Saturday (January 21).

Chelsea drew 0-0 against Liverpool on Saturday as both outfits kept each other at bay. Thiago Silva put on a great performance in the encounter and was a pillar at the back for the Blues.

Squawka @Squawka



112 touches

91% pass accuracy

90 passes

9 passes into final ⅓

6 clearances

3 interceptions

3 duels won

3 blocks

2 aerial duels won

1 chance created

1 clean sheet

1 tackle made

1 shot

0 x dribbled past

0 fouls



The Brazilian's performance earned plaudits from Cascarino, who told talkSPORT (via the Daily Express):

"Thiago Silva’s performance was just extraordinary at the back. You just laugh at someone who is 37 who gets in a one-on-one with [Darwin] Nunez who is lightning quick and OK he might catch after you, but he doesn’t get away from Thiago Silva. Which is extraordinary, brilliant defending."

He added:

"He was outstanding again for Chelsea yesterday, Thiago Silva. He has got the Maldini in him, [can] play until 40 quite comfortably. If Chelsea didn’t offer a contract to him at the end of the season, there will be plenty that would without a doubt, because I would. If I was in a management position, I would be saying ‘I will take him for a year’, absolutely."

Cascarino further went on to say:

“Yeah [I would take him at Liverpool], if I could get him for nothing I would get him in absolutely, he is a fabulous footballer. He is so composed, rarely gets in trouble, everybody talks about his age and people think you can get behind him and run him, I can’t think of many who have actually outran him and got in behind, he seems to read the game so well.”

Thiago Silva's contract is set to expire at the end of the season. It remains to be seen whether the Brazilian will his extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

"A really important player" - Chelsea boss Graham Potter lavishes praise on Thiago Silva after stellar performance against Liverpool

Thiago Silva's stellar performance in Chelsea's goalless draw against Liverpool attracted praise from Blues boss Graham Potter as well. The English manager believes the Brazilian centre-back has a higher football IQ than most players.

Following the encounter, Potter said (via GOAL):

“He’s got a football brain that is pretty much above everybody. He understands the game and he’s played for so long at the highest level. The players he’s played with, the players he’s played against, his references are so strong that he can help the team and individuals."

He added:

"He’s got Benoit [Badiashile] next to him, just his second game in the Premier League, and I’m sure he benefits from playing alongside Thiago. Everyone benefits from him. He is a leader on the pitch, leader off the pitch, a really important player."

Adam Newson @AdamNewson Benoit Badiashile on Thiago Silva's influence: "All the team helped me, above all Thiago.



"He gave me plenty of advice, both before the match and on the pitch as well. It made it easier for me to perform." Benoit Badiashile on Thiago Silva's influence: "All the team helped me, above all Thiago. "He gave me plenty of advice, both before the match and on the pitch as well. It made it easier for me to perform." https://t.co/5njpYO84eN

Chelsea are currently tenth in the Premier League table and level on points with ninth-placed Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

