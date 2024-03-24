"He got it all wrong" - Pundit slams Manchester United star for what he did on international duty

Former West Ham United defender Matthew Upson has criticized Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire for his error while playing for England.

Maguire started the Three Lions' friendly fixture against Brazil at Wembley on Saturday, March 23. In the 42nd minute of the match, he played a weak pass to goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, which was intercepted by Raphinha. The Brazilian took a first-time shot, but it whistled just wide of Pickford's far-post.

Upson, while speaking on BBC Radio Five Live, slammed Maguire, saying (as quoted by TBR Football):

“A real misjudgement from Harry Maguire. He got it all wrong, no purpose with the pass and Raphinha should do better – a real gift from Maguire.”

The first half eventually ended goalless and the score remained 0-0 when the Manchester United man was replaced by Lewis Dunk in the 67th minute. Maguire ended the match with one interception and 96% passing accuracy. He also won two of his four duels and took two shots (none on target).

"The faith and trust he has shown has been brilliant" - Manchester United's Harry Maguire thanks England coach Gareth Southgate

Harry Maguire has been on the receiving end of criticism in recent years after a couple of down seasons at club level. He is no longer a guaranteed starter at Manchester United, with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane ahead of him.

However, despite his reduced playing time over the last two club campaigns, England head coach Gareth Southgate has continued to pick him. All 63 of Maguire's appearances for his nation have come during Southgate's time at the helm.

Speaking ahead of the Three Lions' match against Brazil, the center-back thanked Southgate, saying (as quoted by the BBC):

"I think that the faith and the trust that he [Southgate] has shown me throughout my time for England has been brilliant.

"I think I've been in every single squad I've been available for, I've played every competitive game that I've been available for. It gives me great confidence."

Despite Manchester United suffering from an injury crisis this season, Maguire has played only 24 times this season, recording two goals and two assists. He notably missed six matches between December and January due to a groin issue.