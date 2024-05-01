“He was too greedy twice” - Thomas Tuchel pinpoints mistakes from Bayern Munich star in 2-2 draw with Real Madrid

Thomas Tuchel has pinpointed mistakes made by defender Kim Min-jae as his Bayern Munich side secured a 2-2 draw against Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday, April 30. The Allianz Arena witnessed a nail-biting clash as two giants of European football went head-to-head.

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior gave Los Blancos a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute before Bayern Munich made it 2-1 through Leroy Sane (53) and a Harry Kane penalty (57') early in the second half. Vinicius Junior equalized from the spot in the 83rd minute to secure a draw.

Following the game, Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel hit out at centre-back Kim Min-jae, calling him 'greedy'. The German manager said, as quoted by Bavarian Football Works:

"He was too greedy twice. He made the first move too early against Vinicius in the first goal and got caught by Toni Kroos' pass. He speculated and was too aggressive. In the second goal, unfortunately it was another mistake. We were five against two, we had the numbers. There was no need to defend that aggressively against Rodrygo."

Tuchel added:

“The moment Eric was about to help, he [Kim] brought him [Rodrygo] down. Unfortunately with their quality, these mistakes get punished. But well, it happens. We have to move on.”

Kim Min-jae has ended a difficult season at the Allianz Arena upon his €58 million switch from Napoli in 2023. The South Korea international has made 33 appearances for the German giants and has failed to establish himself as a regular.

Harry Kane reveals what Jude Bellingham told him before penalty during Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid clash

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has opened up about what his compatriot Jude Bellingham told him ahead of his spot kick in the 57th minute against Real Madrid. The England skipper delivered from the spot to give his side a 2-1 lead which was later canceled out by Vinicius Junior.

In his post-match press conference, Kane revealed what Bellingham said to distract him. He said:

"In the moment I didn’t know what he said. I spoke to him afterwards and he said he told me, ‘I know you’re going to go left’, he was trying to tell the ‘keeper. On the pitch I didn’t know [what he said]. I knew he was there, but I just kind of didn’t know what he said. I saw the ‘keeper go a bit early and I was able to put it away. Obviously the penalty was nice for me."

With the game finishing 2-2, an exciting return leg is in store at the Santiago Bernabeu next week (May 8).