Harry Kane confirms what Jude Bellingham said to distract him before penalty during Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid clash

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane has revealed what Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham said to him as he stepped up to convert his 57th-minute penalty in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday, April 30.

Speaking to TNT Sports right after the match, Kane said he didn't catch what his England teammate was saying in the moment. However, in another post-match interview, Kane revealed that Bellingham was trying to predict where he would take his shot.

"In the moment I didn’t know what he said. I spoke to him afterwards and he said he told me, ‘I know you’re going to go left’, he was trying to tell the ‘keeper,” Kane explained. “On the pitch I didn’t know [what he said]. I knew he was there, but I just kind of didn’t know what he said. I saw the ‘keeper go a bit early and I was able to put it away. Obviously the penalty was nice for me."

Bayern Munich were awarded a penalty in the 57th minute, after Lucas Vasquez fouled Jamal Musiala in the box. Bellingham had rightly predicted the direction of Kane's shot, which the striker dispatched to his left (the keeper's right) to make the score 2-1.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw, setting up a mouth-watering second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu next week (May 8).

Jude Bellingham is Real Madrid's top scorer this season

Jude Bellingham is Real Madrid's top scorer this season with 21 goals from 37 appearances across all competitions.

He has scored four goals and provided as many assists in the Champions League, while netting 17 times and providing four assists in La Liga. Additionally, the Real Madrid midfielder has one assist each in the Supercopa de Espana and the Copa del Rey, making it 10 assists for the season.

All four of Bellingham's goals in the Champions League came in the group stages, against Napoli (home and away), SC Braga and Union Berlin. The Englishman missed the first leg in the Round of 16 against RB Leipzig due to an ankle sprain.

Bellingham did not score or assist in either of the quarter-final games against Manchester City or the first-leg against Bayern.

He was substituted in the 75th minute of the semi-final at the Allianz Arena due to cramps, as revealed by Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti after the match.