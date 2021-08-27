“He would help me a lot” - Kevin De Bruyne on potential link-up with Cristiano Ronaldo

Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne has previously stated that having Cristiano Ronaldo as his teammate could benefit him a lot. The Manchester City playmaker believes he can have many more assists due to Cristiano Ronaldo's physical presence up front.

Speaking last year, Kevin De Bruyne admitted that having a world-class striker like Cristiano Ronaldo would benefit his game in a huge way. The Manchester City star said:

"I would like to play with Cristiano Ronaldo. I would definitely have more assists with Cristiano. I could cross the ball three metres too high and know he is still going to get it. He would help me a lot."

The presence of Kevin De Bruyne at Manchester City will also benefit Cristiano Ronaldo. The 36-year-old forward can expect quality balls from midfield with pinpoint accuracy which will help him score a lot more goals than he ever can whilst at Juventus.

As things stand, it is looking highly likely that Cristiano Ronaldo will team up with Kevin De Bruyne at Manchester City after having decided to leave Juventus this summer. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has opted against renewing his contract with the Old Lady to seek a new challenge instead.

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Manchester City is getting closer

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the Premier League via Manchester City is getting closer and closer by the minute. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese superstar has already bid farewell to his Juventus team-mates in anticipation of an official bid from Manchester City.

However, as things stand, there has not been an official offer from the Premier League champions. Despite this, Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has been in direct talks with Manchester City, negotiating a salary package for his client.

Juventus have asked for a fee of around €30 million for Ronaldo which Manchester City are hesitant to pay. However, the situation looks better now with the Citizens ready to make an official bid soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo also informed his Juventus teammates that he wants to leave. Jorge Mendes will be in direct contact with Man City today to discuss Ronaldo’s salary - it won’t be €31m net per season as current one 🇵🇹 #MCFC



Juventus are waiting for Manchester City official bid. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

To raise some funds, Manchester City are looking to offload Raheem Sterling at a reasonable price. Not only will that free up some money from the wage bill, Sterling's departure will also free up the renowned number 7 shirt which Cristiano Ronaldo could inherit.

