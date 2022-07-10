“He has improved year by year” – Chiellini insists Chelsea star could be ‘fantastic’ signing for Juventus

Former Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini believes Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic could be a great signing for his former club. He stated that the American could be a great third winger at the club alongside Federico Chiesa and Angel Di Maria.

Chiesa suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury last season and is on the road to recovery. Chiellini believes that Pulisic can cover for him as the Italian works his way back to full fitness. Speaking on ESPN's Futbol Americas show, the former Juventus centre-back said:

"Honestly, it's the first time I heard it, but I think Juventus needs some winger as Pulisic. Pulisic is very good, I think, when he starts from the side and comes inside, and with the injury of Chiesa -- he [will] surely still return, but not before September, and in the first months, surely he can play every game."

He added:

"With the [arrival] of Angel Di Maria, Pulisic could be the fantastic third winger for Juventus. He has improved year by year, he did a fantastic season in Chelsea."

As per Metro, Pulisic has been linked with the Bianconeri in a move that could see Matthijs de Ligt move to Chelsea this summer.

badboy.jeremy @badboy_jeremy1 Christian Pulisic for Chelsea has.



• Scored in a cup final

• Assisted in a cup final

• Scored in a UCL semi final

• Assisted in a UCL semi final

• Assisted in a UCL RO16

• UCL quarter final MOTM

• Debut season PL hat-trick

• Scored vs City & Liverpool



Simply Underrated Christian Pulisic for Chelsea has.• Scored in a cup final• Assisted in a cup final• Scored in a UCL semi final• Assisted in a UCL semi final • Assisted in a UCL RO16• UCL quarter final MOTM• Debut season PL hat-trick• Scored vs City & LiverpoolSimply Underrated https://t.co/1l3qBNprkp

Pulisic joined the west London side from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 but is yet to have a breakout season with the club. He has made 114 appearances so far, scoring 25 goals and providing 18 assists.

Christian Pulisic wants to stay at Chelsea amidst links with Juventus

The American winger's contract with the Blues expires in 2024. As per the aforementioned Metro report, he doesn't want to leave Stamford Bridge just yet.

He recently stated:

"Of course, I want to get more playing time. I want to be on the field as much as I can and be the sharpest I can be and fit as well. I think I still got a lot of games, but it’s always something that I’m working at and trying to be regular at club level as well to put myself in the best position to be fit when I come here with the national team."

Pulisicx10 @Puliszn10 🤕 Christian Pulisic was fouled in the final third more frequently (every 92 minutes) than any other player in the Premier League last season (10+ starts)



(Via WhoScored) 🤕 Christian Pulisic was fouled in the final third more frequently (every 92 minutes) than any other player in the Premier League last season (10+ starts)(Via WhoScored) https://t.co/PmOrbfB10K

It will be interesting to see how this situation pans out. Pulisic started just 13 Premier League matches last season. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are close to signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City. This will perhaps further reduce Pulisic's playing time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far