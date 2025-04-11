"He is more Januzaj than Ronaldo", "Complete minus to the team" - Fans call out Manchester United star after 2-2 Lyon draw

A section of fans online was unimpressed with Alejandro Garnacho’s performance during Manchester United’s clash with Olympique Lyonnais in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinal on Thursday (April 10). The Argentine forward failed to impact the game in the 83 minutes he spent on the pitch, as the Red Devils were held to a 2-2 draw in France.

After Ruben Amorim named his starting XI, a few Manchester United fans expressed their displeasure on social media at Garnacho's inclusion alongside Rasmus Hojlund.

Despite their strong start, United found themselves trailing in the 25th minute. Thiago Almada gave Lyon the lead with a curling free-kick delivery that appeared intended for a teammate in the box. However, the intended header was missed, and the player's positioning obstructed goalkeeper Andre Onana’s line of sight, preventing a quick reaction as the ball curled into the far corner.

However, United made sure to restore parity before the break (45+5'), thanks to Leny Yoro. The game was turned on its head when Joshua Zirkzee headed home Bruno Fernandes’ fizzing pass two minutes from time (88').

It seemed as though Manchester United would take a one-goal lead to Old Trafford. However, they were undone after Onana failed to keep out Georges Mikautadze’s effort, only for Rayan Cherki to pounce on the rebound and slot it home from close range (90+5').

A lot of United fans were disgruntled with the result. One player who was singled out for blame was Alejandro Garnacho. While the Argentine had a rating of 7.4 on Sofascore, he lost possession 19 times, missed one big chance, and won only three duels from the eight contested.

In the game’s aftermath, fans slammed Garnacho for his overall gameplay on X.

An X user wrote:

‘‘I might regret this... but Garnacho is more Januzaj than Ronaldo. Can we still get that 70M from Napoli?''

Another tweeted:

‘‘And then garnacho. oh garnacho! words fail me as i struggle to articulate my disgust for you. a complete minus to the team.''

‘‘Garnacho really thinks he’s prime ronaldo in his head,'' @cozy_ctrl wrote.

‘‘Can’t believe someone told me Garnacho is good today😂😭😭😭…..i no get strength argue 😭,'' @nife__miii chimed in.

‘‘Garnacho also can’t make successful decisions and take on’s,'' @vicrown10 opined.

‘‘I’ve made more mistakes than them’’ – Manchester United boss Ruben Amorin defends Andre Onana after 2-2 draw with Lyon

Ruben Amorim leapt to Andre Onana’s defense after Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw in France. Onana was at fault for the two Lyon goals in the quarterfinal. Instead of throwing the Cameroonian goalkeeper under the bus, Amorim said he has made more mistakes as Red Devils manager than the rest of the players in the ongoing season.

The United boss said after the match (via BBC):

"If you look at the season I've made more mistakes than them during these last games and during these last months. There's nothing I can say to Andre in this moment that will help him, so the most important thing is to be natural and then when the time comes I will choose the best XI to play. But I'm really confident in Andre."

Manchester United will host Lyon in the second leg at Old Trafford next Thursday.

