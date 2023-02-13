"He is a junk captain" - PSG superstar Marquinhos slammed by journalist for antics after 3-1 loss to Monaco

Daniel Riolo has questioned Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Marquinhos' leadership ability after being upset with the defender's antics following the team's loss to AS Monaco.

PSG have struggled for form since the turn of the year, winning just five of their 10 matches during the period. They have also lost both of their last two games, with the latest being a 3-1 defeat to Monaco in Ligue 1.

Speaking after the match, Les Parisiens captain Marquinhos deflected criticism by pointing out that the players are human. His decision to advise fellow defender Presnel Kimpembe against greeting angry fans in the stadium also did not go unnoticed.

The Brazil international's actions have thus irked PSG supporters, who have since criticized him heavily. Amidst all the tension, there have been claims that the player is set to extend his contract with the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



It’s considered just a matter of time as Marquinhos wants to stay and PSG are convinced he’s 100% part of present and future project. Paris Saint-Germain, closing in on the Marquinhos contract extension — but it’s not sealed or signed yet, at this stage.It’s considered just a matter of time as Marquinhos wants to stay and PSG are convinced he’s 100% part of present and future project. Paris Saint-Germain, closing in on the Marquinhos contract extension — but it’s not sealed or signed yet, at this stage. 🔴🔵🇧🇷 #PSGIt’s considered just a matter of time as Marquinhos wants to stay and PSG are convinced he’s 100% part of present and future project. https://t.co/IYOZUo5ECB

Riolo has now suggested that Marquinhos does not deserve a fresh deal as he is past his best. The French journalist also expressed his discontent with the defender for advising Kimpembe against talking to the fans. He said on French radio station RMC:

"Marquinhos prevented Kimpembe from talking to the fans [after the defeat to Monaco]. Kimpembe did not listen to him. He extended while he's fried, it's over for him. With his sentence, he will be whistled by the supporters. Mentally, he is at the end. He won't stand it."

Riolo also recalled how Marquinhos behaved when the Parisians crashed out of the UEFA Champions League after losing to Real Madrid in the Round of 16 last season. He questioned why the 28-year-old had not been able to get Lionel Messi and Neymar to greet the fans following the defeat. He added:

"He is one of the players who did not understand the whistles of the fans after the elimination against Real Madrid [in the Champions League last season]. He kept saying, 'It's too hard, too harsh, it's our fault, etc.'."

"You are the captain, couldn't you convince the two stars (Messi and Neymar) to go and greet the public? We both agree that he is a junk captain. He's not captain at all."

Riolo labeled Marquinhos a 'whiner' for his comments after the loss to Monaco as well.

PSG eye comeback against Bayern Munich

PSG will be determined to return to winning ways when they face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, February 14. They host the German giants in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie at the Parc des Princes.

The Parisians will then lock horns with Lille in Ligue 1 on Sunday, February 19.

Poll : 0 votes