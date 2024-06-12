"He is the key to unlocking Ronaldo", "Should be starting" - Fans hail Portugal star's 'relentless' performance in 3-0 win over Ireland

Fans are impressed with forward Diogo Jota's performance for Portugal in an international friendly ahead of the Euro 2024 against Ireland on Tuesday (June 11). The 27-year-old, who currently plays for the Premier League club Liverpool, missed 19 games in the 2023-2024 season due to muscle injury and knee collateral ligament tear.

João Félix opened the scoring for Portugal in the 18th minute with the help of an assist from Bruno Fernandes. The first half ended in a 1-0 lead for the Selecao. Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal of the clash just five minutes into the second half through an assist from Rúben Neves.

The 39-year-old star forward struck again in the 60th minute through a stellar assist by Diogo Jota, who came onto the pitch replacing Rafael Leão at the beginning of the second half.

Fans flooded the social media, praising the Liverpool forward's contribution to the Selecao's 3-0 victory over Ireland. Some fans believed that Jota and Ronaldo together could be a great asset for the national team at the Euro 2024.

Some claimed the 27-year-old forward was better than his other teammates while others hoped for him to continue his form for the Reds. Here is a collection of their posts on X:

One fan wrote:

"Roberto Martinez has got to start Jota & Ronaldo in the Euros alongside Bruno Fernandes of course."

Another added:

"Jota and Ronaldo work! Better than Felix"

"If Bernardo bum-a** Silva starts over Diogo Jota , Martinez must be jailed," chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"Jota is relentless 🔥 if only we could keep him fit for an entire season"

Another added:

"Diogo Jota assist Ronaldo’s second. Jota is gonna carry Portugal in the euros"

One user wrote:

"Diogo Jota form is insane"

While another wrote:

"Portugal are stronger with Diogo Jota playing... Joao Felix should sit on the bench abeg."

Portugal are pitted against Czechia in their first match of the Euro 2024 on Tuesday (June 18) at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Portugal national team head coach opens up Cristiano Ronaldo's role at Euro 2024

In a pre-match press conference before the Selecao's friendly against Croatia last Saturday (June 8), national team head coach Roberto Martinez was asked if Cristiano Ronaldo would comply with being substituted at Euro 2024. To this, the 50-year-old manager said (via Portuguese newspaper O Jogo):

"Ronaldo is having very consistent performances, there is no doubt that he is an incredible scorer. It is his sixth European Championship, the only one who has played in five, it is a unique feat in world football."

"We create competitiveness with 23 field players, we make decisions and Ronaldo is ready to give everything. There is no other player in world football who gives what Ronaldo can give us," the Spaniard added.

Roberto Martinez took charge as the head coach of Portugal in 2023 after his tenure at Belgium from 2016 to 2022. He also managed Premier League club Everton from 2013 to 2016.