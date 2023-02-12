"He knows how to manage himself" - PSG superstar Lionel Messi urged to play against Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League despite injury

Former France national team manager Raymond Domenech reckons Lionel Messi has to start for Paris Saint-Germain against Bayern Munich on Tuesday (February 14). He said that the Argentine should play through the pain barrier and get on the pitch.

PSG lost 3-1 to AS Monaco on Saturday (February 11) and are now set for a tough test. They take on Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg at the Parc des Princes without injured star striker Kylian Mbappe.

Domenech, though, reckons the club can cope without Mbappe for the time being, but Messi has to get back to help the team. He said that PSG need him on the pitch and that Messi will be able to handle himself. Domenech told L’Equipe:

“There is no hesitation to have. We must try. If they don’t try, it’s useless because the PSG season is based on the European Cup. They will be French champions with or without Messi, so that’s where everything will be decided for Paris."

He continued:

"It is necessary to prepare him to play, and it is only a small discomfort in the thigh. … He knows how to manage himself; he knows where he stands, the last test for his participation will be the day of the game, they will try some acceleration, and it should be fine.”

The Parisians are five points clear atop the Ligue 1 standings after 23 games.

PSG will have Lionel Messi back for Bayern Munich clash

PSG have been handed a boost, as Lionel Messi has been declared fit for the UEFA Champions League clash. The Ligue1 side were beaten by Bayern Munich in the 2020 final, with their former player Kingsley Coman scoring the lone goal.

Manager Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Lionel Messi was rested for the Monaco clash, as he needed the break due to muscle fatigue. He added that the Argentine is now set to resume training on Monday:

“Regarding Leo, he felt a muscle fatigue. He will resume training on Monday, before the game against Bayern. … So you can forget about him being a doubt.”

Kylian Mbappe will sit out the game, though, because of a thigh injury. Reports suggest that the forward could be on the bench, but Galtier has said that the Frenchman will be given time to recover.

